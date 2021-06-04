NBA Playoffs: Suns End LeBron James and Lakers Season

The Phoenix Suns will advance to the second round of the NBA Playoffs, and the Lakers season is over.

The Phoenix Suns have beaten the Los Angeles Lakers 113-100 on Thursday to advance to the second round of the NBA Playoffs and end the defending NBA Champion Los Angeles Lakers season.

The series ended 4-2.

Devin Booker finished with 47 points and 11 rebounds, while LeBron James had 29 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

The Lakers were 2.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel.

