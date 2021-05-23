NBA Playoffs: Scuffle in Lakers and Suns Game

The Suns and Lakers are in the fourth quarter of Game 1 on Sunday.

During the fourth quarter of the Suns and Lakers game, things got a little testy.

The Suns have been in control all afternoon and appear to be on the verge of beating the Lakers in Game 1 in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday afternoon out west.

The video of the altercation can be seen in a video below from SportsCenter.

Alex Caruso and Montrezl Harrell both received technical fouls, and Cameron Payne was ejected, per Bleacher Report below.

The Lakers were 2-point underdogs against the Suns in Phoenix on Sunday for Game 1, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the game with the Suns can be read here.

