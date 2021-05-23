NBA Playoffs: Suns' Devin Booker and Chris Paul Pre-Game Outfits Before Lakers Game

The Suns host the Lakers on Sunday in Phoenix.

The Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers play each other in Phoenix for Game 1 of their Western Conference Playoffs Series on Sunday afternoon.

Before the game, the Suns' Twitter account shared a video with the pre-game outfits of Chris Paul, Devin Booker and other players on the Suns.

The post from the Suns can be seen in a Tweet embedded below.

The Lakers are 2-point underdogs against the Suns in Phoenix on Sunday for Game 1, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the game with the Suns can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball