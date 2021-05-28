Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search

NBA Playoffs: Suns' Chris Paul With Ankle Breaker in Lakers Game

The Suns lost to the Lakers 109-95, but Chris Paul had a huge ankle breaker during the game.
Author:
Publish date:

Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns lost to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday evening 109-95 and are now down 2-1 in the series.

However, Paul had a crazy ankle-breaker during the game, and the highlight can be seen in a post below from Bleacher Report.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the game can be read here.

The Lakers were 7-point favorites over the Phoenix Suns for Game 3 in Los Angeles, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS WON'T COMMIT TO BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers finished their season last week in a loss to the Washington Wizards in D.C. After completing the year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and having many injuries that they could not control, they failed to meet a lot of expectations. Pacers' President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, did not commit to keeping Bjorkgren for next season in his end-of-season press conference. CLICK HERE.
  • JAMES HARDEN STATUS: James Harden missed 18-games in a row towards the end of the NBA's regular season, but the former MVP and current Brooklyn Nets' star will not have a minute restriction as the Nets begin their post-season run with a series against the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE.
  • JAYSON TATUM WILL RETURN FOR GAME 3: Celtics' All-Star Jayson Tatum exited Game 2 on Tuesday evening against the Brooklyn Nets with an eye injury. The Celtics lost the game 130-108 and are trailing in the series 2-0 as they head back to Boston for Games 3 and 4. Tatum, however, will return for Game 3. CLICK HERE.

LakersLeBronJamesWave
News

NBA Playoffs: Lakers' LeBron James With Huge Dunk In Suns Game

USATSI_16088135_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Lakers' Anthony Davis Misses Dunk Against Suns

USATSI_16064846_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Suns' Chris Paul With Ankle Breaker in Lakers Game

USATSI_16112551_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Lakers' LeBron James Nails Three-Pointer to Start Game Against Suns

USATSI_16132154_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Trail Blazers' Starting Lineup Against Nuggets

USATSI_15768336_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Mock Draft Has Pacers Taking Kai Jones

USATSI_16077859_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Suns' Devin Booker and Chris Paul Pre-Game Outfits Before Game 3 Against Lakers

USATSI_16129228_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Pre-Game Outfit Before Game Against Heat

USATSI_16072179_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Lakers' Anthony Davis Amazing Pre-Game Outfit Before Game with Suns