NBA Playoffs: Suns' Chris Paul With Ankle Breaker in Lakers Game
The Suns lost to the Lakers 109-95, but Chris Paul had a huge ankle breaker during the game.
Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns lost to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday evening 109-95 and are now down 2-1 in the series.
However, Paul had a crazy ankle-breaker during the game, and the highlight can be seen in a post below from Bleacher Report.
More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the game can be read here.
The Lakers were 7-point favorites over the Phoenix Suns for Game 3 in Los Angeles, according to FanDuel.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS WON'T COMMIT TO BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers finished their season last week in a loss to the Washington Wizards in D.C. After completing the year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and having many injuries that they could not control, they failed to meet a lot of expectations. Pacers' President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, did not commit to keeping Bjorkgren for next season in his end-of-season press conference. CLICK HERE.
- JAMES HARDEN STATUS: James Harden missed 18-games in a row towards the end of the NBA's regular season, but the former MVP and current Brooklyn Nets' star will not have a minute restriction as the Nets begin their post-season run with a series against the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE.
- JAYSON TATUM WILL RETURN FOR GAME 3: Celtics' All-Star Jayson Tatum exited Game 2 on Tuesday evening against the Brooklyn Nets with an eye injury. The Celtics lost the game 130-108 and are trailing in the series 2-0 as they head back to Boston for Games 3 and 4. Tatum, however, will return for Game 3. CLICK HERE.