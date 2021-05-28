NBA Playoffs: Suns' Chris Paul With Ankle Breaker in Lakers Game

The Suns lost to the Lakers 109-95, but Chris Paul had a huge ankle breaker during the game.

Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns lost to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday evening 109-95 and are now down 2-1 in the series.

However, Paul had a crazy ankle-breaker during the game, and the highlight can be seen in a post below from Bleacher Report.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the game can be read here.

The Lakers were 7-point favorites over the Phoenix Suns for Game 3 in Los Angeles, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball