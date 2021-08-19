Report: Former Pacers Star Darren Collison And Others Work Out For Lakers

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo!, the Los Angeles Lakers worked out Isaiah Thomas, Darren Collison and Mike James. Collison last played for the Indiana Pacers in 2019, James played for the Brooklyn Nets last season and Thomas was a two-time NBA All-Star with the Boston Celtics.

The article from Haynes can be read on Yahoo! in the hyperlink above, and his Tweet can be seen in a post that is embedded below.

Collison: He last played for the Indiana Pacers in 2019 and averaged 11.2 points, 6.0 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game. He also averaged 1.4 steals per game and shot over 40% from the three-point range. The 33 year old (who turns 34 this month) retired at 31 years old after the 2019 season. He's played ten seasons in the NBA.

James: He played for the Brooklyn Nets last season and averaged 7.7 points, 4.2 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 13 games. He's 31 years old and also has NBA experience with the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans.

Thomas: He was a superstar for the Boston Celtics when he averaged 28.9 points and 5.9 assists per game in 2017. He's a two-time All-Star who has played with the Celtics, Sacramento Kings, Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers (in 2018), Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans and Washington Wizards. He is 32 years old.

