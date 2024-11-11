Three Takeaways From Pacers Win Over the Knicks
The Indiana Pacers secured their fifth win of the season on Sunday with an impressive 132-121 victory over the New York Knicks. The Pacers had to rally in the second half, scoring a remarkable 74 points to complete the comeback, thanks to an explosive performance from their starting backcourt. Here are the top three takeaways from this impressive victory.
1. Dominant Backcourt Performance by Mathurin and Haliburton
The Pacers’ backcourt duo of Bennedict Mathurin and Tyrese Haliburton put on a spectacular show, combining for 73 points and providing the spark Indiana needed. Mathurin set a new career high with 38 points, including a personal best of seven 3-pointers, while Haliburton contributed 35 points along with 14 assists. The two guards were exceptionally efficient, shooting 66 percent from the field. Mathurin’s recent performances are making a strong case for his spot in the starting lineup moving forward, and Haliburton’s leadership continues to elevate this Pacers team. This dynamic duo proved essential in a game where their offense outmatched the Knicks’ defense.
2. Injuries Impacting the Pacers’ Lineup
While Sunday’s win was uplifting, Indiana received some disappointing news about their roster. Starting wing Aaron Nesmith is out with a left ankle sprain and isn’t expected to return until December. Meanwhile, Andrew Nembhard will miss at least two weeks due to soreness in his left knee. These injuries are a blow to the Pacers’ depth, but performances like Mathurin’s help ease the pressure as they work to compensate for their sidelined starters. The Pacers will need other players to step up in Nesmith’s and Nembhard’s absence to keep the momentum going.
3. 3-Point Efficiency Fueled the Victory
The Pacers were red-hot from beyond the arc, an area that gave them a crucial edge over the Knicks. Indiana shot 45.7 percent from three, making 21 of their 46 attempts, while New York struggled at just 28 percent from distance. This 3-point barrage was a far cry from the previous game, where the Knicks had routed Indiana by 25 points. The Pacers’ ability to score from deep, paired with their high shooting volume, left the Knicks scrambling and unable to keep up.
With two days to rest, the Pacers now prepare to head to Orlando, where they’ll take on the Magic on Wednesday, Nov. 13. This win gives Indiana plenty to feel good about, and the team will look to carry this momentum into their upcoming road game.
