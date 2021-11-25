Pacers Fall To Lakers In Overtime

Thriller? LeBron James And The Lakers Knock Off The Pacers In OT
The Indiana Pacers had seemed to have found their groove after defeating the New Orleans Pelicans and Chicago Bulls in the two games before they host the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.
They even had a lead heading into the fourth quarter against the Lakers, but the game went into overtime and the Lakers won the overtime period 12-4 to win the game 124-116.
The Paces fell to 8-11 with the loss, and the Lakers improved to 10-10.
"Third quarters what got us," Rick Carlisle said postgame. "We built up a I think a ten or twelve point lead in the third. We had a couple of really big defensive mistakes that just turned a couple of their shooters open for wide open threes, and the momentum turned there and we were never able to really capture it back."
LeBron James had a game-high 39 points and also had five rebounds and six assists.
The Pacers were led by Malcolm Brogdon who had 28 points, seven rebounds and two assists.
On Friday the Pacers will host the Toronto Raptors.
