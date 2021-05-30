Knicks' Tom Thibodeau Speaks After Loss to Hawks

Tom Thibodeau and the Knicks lost Game 4 in Atlanta.

Tom Thibodeau and the New York Knicks have found themselves in a tough spot down 3-1 to the Atlanta Hawks.

The Hawks won Game 4 on Sunday in Atlanta 113-96.

Thibodeau spoke to reporters after the game.

"There's resiliency to this team," Thibodeau said post-game. "We have to fight back, and we will."

Watch the entire post-game with Thibodeau in the above link.

The Atlanta Hawks were 5-point favorites over the New York Knicks, according to FanDuel.

