The Unlucky Truth About Finishing Last in the NBA
Since the NBA flattened its draft lottery odds in 2019, finishing with the league’s worst record has no longer guaranteed anything close to the No. 1 pick. In fact, history suggests the opposite.
Across seven lottery drawings under the current system, the team with the worst record has remained in the top four just four times. That’s a coin flip outcome—hardly the safety net struggling teams once relied on.
For the Indiana Pacers, that reality carries significant weight. Indiana will only keep its first-round pick if it lands in the top four—a result that currently holds a 52.1% probability.
But if recent history is any indication, that margin is far from comfortable.
A Year-by-Year Look at Lottery Outcomes
In 2019, the New York Knicks finished with the NBA’s worst record at 17–65. They stayed in the top four but dropped to No. 3 overall, selecting RJ Barrett.
In 2020, the Golden State Warriors went 15–50 in a shortened season and landed the No. 2 pick. They missed out on Anthony Edwards, as the Minnesota Timberwolves jumped to No. 1 despite having only the third-worst record.
In 2021, the Houston Rockets (17–55) secured the league’s worst record but again fell to No. 2, selecting Jalen Green. The Detroit Pistons, with the second-worst record, jumped to No. 1 and drafted Cade Cunningham.
The pattern continued in 2022. Houston once again finished last (20–62) but slipped to No. 3, selecting Jabari Smith Jr., while Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren went ahead of them.
Then came 2023—arguably the harshest outcome yet. The Detroit Pistons (17–65) dropped completely out of the top four, landing at No. 5 and selecting Ausar Thompson. Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs vaulted up the board and selected Victor Wembanyama, the most anticipated prospect since LeBron James.
Detroit’s misfortune didn’t end there. In 2024, the Pistons again finished with the league’s worst record and again fell to No. 5. They selected Ron Holland, while the Atlanta Hawks leaped from the 10th-worst record to No. 1 overall. Zaccharie Risacher, Alex Sarr, Reed Sheppard, and Stephon Castle all went ahead of Holland—each making stronger early impacts.
Last season, the Utah Jazz (17–65) followed the same script, sliding out of the top four and landing at No. 5. They selected Ace Bailey, missing out on Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, V.J. Edgecombe, and Kon Knueppel.
The Pattern Is Clear...and Concerning
The results for teams with the worst record since 2019:
- 3rd overall
- 2nd overall
- 2nd overall
- 3rd overall
- 5th overall
- 5th overall
- 5th overall
Not once has the league’s worst team won the lottery under the flattened system.
Even more alarming: each of the past three seasons has seen the worst team fall completely out of the top four.
What It Means for Indiana
There’s a growing sense that regression could eventually swing the other way—that the worst team is “due” to land the No. 1 pick. But lottery history doesn’t operate on fairness, and trends offer no guarantees.
That’s what makes Indiana’s decision to include a top-four protected first-round pick in the Ivica Zubac trade so fascinating...and risky.
The Pacers secured a center they believe can anchor their future. But in doing so, they tied part of that future to lottery odds that have consistently worked against the league’s worst teams.
This is widely viewed as one of the deepest draft classes in years. Even without the No. 1 pick, a top-four selection could deliver a franchise-altering talent, one that is capable of growing alongside Tyrese Haliburton.
The opportunity is there. But history suggests nothing about it is safe.
You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.
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I was born in Indianapolis, Indiana and I am the host and creator of Setting The Pace: A Pacers Podcast. I have been covering the team since 2015, and talking about them on the podcast since 2018. I have been a credentialed media member since 2023.Follow AlexGoldenNBA