Two Biggest Potential Trade Assets For Pacers Revealed
The Indiana Pacers have not been afraid to make big moves in the trade market under Kevin Pritchard. They do a great job of identifying needs and getting players who fill those needs. In most cases, the Pacers are able to win whatever trade they make.
Indiana has been playing some better basketball in recent days. They have won four out of their last five games and are finally starting to play with some pace. The Pacers are in the midst of their most brutal stretch of the season in terms of the schedule. They still have eight more games in a row against teams over .500.
With the slow start, it's clear that the Pacers still need to make some improvements on the roster. Getting healthier has certainly helped them, but there are still some moves they can make. In order to make moves, the Pacers have to have assets that other teams want.
There are two main assets that Indiana has that they can use to make a deal happen. One of them is Obi Toppin. Toppin has played the best stretch of offensive basketball of his career to start this season. He's averaging a career-high in points and rebounds and is shooting 55 percent from the field.
Toppin's contract extension that he signed in the offseason is a perfect mid-level salary that can be used to stack on top of other contracts to get a real star. He signed a four-year $58 million deal, which means he's making $13.5 million this season.
The other big asset the Pacers have in the trade market is Aaron Nesmith. Nesmith, the starting small-forward, is someone else that teams would love to have. Last season, he had a career-high three-point shooting season, making 42 percent of his shots from deep.
Nesmith also proved that he can be a very good perimeter defender. Before he got hurt, he was shooting a red-hot 55% from deep. His ankle issue is the main issue that could worry other teams. His contract is also reasonable, as he is making $11 million.
If the Pacers end up making a move near the trade deadline, it could include either one of these players. They have to make sure they are getting someone who is part of the present and the future to move these players because they have been solid contributors to this team.
More Pacers news: Pacers Forward Unpacks Biggest Reason For Recent Winning Ways