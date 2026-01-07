Indiana Pacers-Cleveland Cavaliers Final Injury Report: Multiple players' status revealed

The Cleveland Cavaliers announced that both center Jarrett Allen and forward Dean Wade will be available to play in Tuesday night's injury against the Indiana Pacers after both missed the Cavs' last game.

Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:

INJURY REPORT

Bennedict Mathurin: Out - Thumb

Isaiah Jackson: Out - Concussion

Obi Toppin: Out - Foot

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Achilles

CAVALIERS

Donovan Mitchell: Out - Rest

Jarrett Allen: Available - Illness

Dean Wade: Available - Knee

Larry Nance Jr.: Out - Calf

Max Strus: Out - Foot

Game date, time and location: Tuesday, Jan. 6, 7:00 p.m. EST, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM The Fan (Indiana), 96.1 FM/1370 AM (Bloomington) 1380 AM (Fort Wayne), 92.5 FM/1340 AM (Muncie), 100.7 FM, 1100 AM/106.9 FM (Cleveland)

VITALS: The Indiana Pacers (6-30) and Cleveland Cavaliers (20-17) meet for the third of three regular season matchups, with the Cavs winning the first two. The Pacers are 111-106 all-time versus the Cavs during the regular season, including 67-39 in home games and 44-67 in road games.

Last season, the Cavs won the season series, winning three of the four regular season matchups before the Pacers eventually eliminated them in five games in the Eastern Conference Semifinals not long after.

PROJECTED STARTERS

PACERS

G Andrew Nembhard

G Johnny Furphy

C Jay Huff

F Aaron Nesmith

F Pascal Siakam

CAVALIERS

G Darius Garland

G Sam Merrill

C Jarrett Allen

F Jaylon Tyson

F Evan Mobley

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Pacers +6.5 (-108), Cavaliers -6.5 (-112)

Moneyline: Pacers +205, Cavaliers -250

Total points scored: 236.5 (over -108, under -112)

QUOTABLE

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle: "We're making progress. That stretch in the second quarter, that's what we got to address. Any kind of long offensive or defensive droughts, most of the time they're related. You got bad droughts on offense it's probably your defense isn't doing a good enough job and vice-versa. We'll look at all this stuff and I was very proud of the way the guys hung in in the second half."

