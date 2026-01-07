Indiana Pacers-Cleveland Cavaliers Final Injury Report: Multiple players' status revealed
In this story:
The Cleveland Cavaliers announced that both center Jarrett Allen and forward Dean Wade will be available to play in Tuesday night's injury against the Indiana Pacers after both missed the Cavs' last game.
Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:
INJURY REPORT
Bennedict Mathurin: Out - Thumb
Isaiah Jackson: Out - Concussion
Obi Toppin: Out - Foot
Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Achilles
CAVALIERS
Donovan Mitchell: Out - Rest
Jarrett Allen: Available - Illness
Dean Wade: Available - Knee
Larry Nance Jr.: Out - Calf
Max Strus: Out - Foot
Game date, time and location: Tuesday, Jan. 6, 7:00 p.m. EST, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
TV: TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, FanDuel Sports Network Ohio
Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM The Fan (Indiana), 96.1 FM/1370 AM (Bloomington) 1380 AM (Fort Wayne), 92.5 FM/1340 AM (Muncie), 100.7 FM, 1100 AM/106.9 FM (Cleveland)
VITALS: The Indiana Pacers (6-30) and Cleveland Cavaliers (20-17) meet for the third of three regular season matchups, with the Cavs winning the first two. The Pacers are 111-106 all-time versus the Cavs during the regular season, including 67-39 in home games and 44-67 in road games.
Last season, the Cavs won the season series, winning three of the four regular season matchups before the Pacers eventually eliminated them in five games in the Eastern Conference Semifinals not long after.
PROJECTED STARTERS
PACERS
G Andrew Nembhard
G Johnny Furphy
C Jay Huff
F Aaron Nesmith
F Pascal Siakam
CAVALIERS
G Darius Garland
G Sam Merrill
C Jarrett Allen
F Jaylon Tyson
F Evan Mobley
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Pacers +6.5 (-108), Cavaliers -6.5 (-112)
Moneyline: Pacers +205, Cavaliers -250
Total points scored: 236.5 (over -108, under -112)
QUOTABLE
Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle: "We're making progress. That stretch in the second quarter, that's what we got to address. Any kind of long offensive or defensive droughts, most of the time they're related. You got bad droughts on offense it's probably your defense isn't doing a good enough job and vice-versa. We'll look at all this stuff and I was very proud of the way the guys hung in in the second half."