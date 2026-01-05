Pascal Siakam, Indiana Pacers might not have quick fix for losing streak

The Indiana Pacers are the worst team in the NBA with a 6-30 record through 36 games.

The team remains in last place in NBA.com writer John Schuhmann's weekly power rankings, and there's reason to believe the team will be there for the foreseeable future.

"Rick Carlisle is still stuck on 999 career wins because the Pacers have lost 12 straight games, tied for the longest losing streak in franchise history. But they were relatively competitive against good teams last week," Schuhmann wrote.

"The Pacers have the East’s toughest January schedule, but there’s a decent opportunity for a win with a rest-advantage game in Charlotte on Thursday. Their first meeting with the Hornets (a nine-point win in November) was the only time they’ve scored more efficiently than they did in Orlando on Sunday."

Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam drives to the basket against Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Pacers schedule only getting tougher

The other teams in the bottom five with the Pacers and the power rankings are the Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, Washington Wizards, and Brooklyn Nets, but Indiana is arguably a step below all of those struggling squads.

Injuries have ravaged the roster, and the defense is struggling to keep up, so the Pacers have taken a lot of beatings this season. While the Pacers have struggled, there are still some positives the team can look at and apply moving forward.

"Five of the 12 games during the losing streak have been within five points in the last five minutes, but the Pacers have scored just 21 points on 30 clutch possessions (0.7 per) during the streak. Aaron Nesmith had a pretty good look for the win against the Magic on Wednesday, but his shot was long. Bennedict Mathurin and Jarace Walker are a combined 0-for-14 on clutch 3s this season," Schuhmann wrote.

"One other positive from the loss in Orlando on Sunday is that the Pacers outrebounded a top-10 rebounding team. They got absolutely destroyed on the glass (outscored by 43 points on second chances) over the three games prior, and they rank in the bottom three in rebounding percentage for what would be the third time in the last four seasons."

The Pacers return to the court hoping to get a win against Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Tip-off is scheduled for tomorrow at 7:00 pm ET inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

