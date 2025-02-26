Tyrese Haliburton Injury Status For Pacers vs Raptors
The Indiana Pacers are set to take on the Toronto Raptors for their 57th game of the 2024-25 season.
The Pacers will look for their 33rd win of the season and their 17th in front of their home fans.
Indiana is currently the fourth seed in the East, but while that is the case, a bad string of games could see them drop in the standings. It is crucial that the Pacers get back to their winning ways, and they have a great chance to do so against the Raptors.
Not only is the game favorable for the Pacers but they are expected to do it with their star point guard on their side.
Pacers All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton is expected to play after being listed as questionable for tonight's game.
Haliburton was in jeopardy of missing just his second outing of the season due to the groin injury.
With T.J. McConnell (ankle) listed as out for Wednesday's contest, Andrew Nembhard or Ben Sheppard could both see an uptick in playing time.
Over his last five outings, Haliburton has averaged 21.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.6 steals across 33.4 minutes per contest.
Haliburton's last game was quite solid as he recorded 19 points on 6-for-11 shooting from the field, along with 15 assists, one rebound, and three steals in the loss to the Denver Nuggets.
In the season, Haliburton has been solid, averaging 18.1 points per game, 3.5 rebounds, 8.7 assists, and 1.4 steals while shooting 45.6 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from three in 55 games and 34.0 minutes of action.
The Pacers come into this game as heavy home favorites with a -11.5 spread.
The Pacers have gone 18-16 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana is sixth in the league with 51.7 points in the paint led by Pascal Siakam averaging 10.2.
The Raptors are 11-26 in Eastern Conference play. Toronto is 9-21 in games decided by 10 points or more.
The Pacers have been solid in their last 10 games, tallying a 6-4 record while averaging 119.0 points, 40.3 rebounds, 30.9 assists, 9.2 steals, and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.3 points per game.
