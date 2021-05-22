Warriors' Starting Lineup Against Grizzlies
The Golden State Warriors will host the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday for their play-in game.
Steph Curry dropped 37-points on Wednesday evening in Los Angeles, but the Golden State Warriors fell to the Lakers 103-100.
The loss still gives them one more shot at the NBA Playoffs when they play Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night in Golden State.
The winner of the game will become the eighth seed in the regular NBA Playoffs, and the loser will have their season ended and be sent into a long off-season.
The Warriors have announced their starting lineup for the game, and the entire lineup can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.
The Warriors are 4.5-point favorites against the Grizzlies in Golden State on Friday, according to FanDuel.
- PACERS SEASON ENDS IN DC: The Washington Wizards smacked the Indiana Pacers 142-115 in Washington on Thursday. The win has the Wizards heading into a seven-game series with the Philadelphia 76ers over the weekend. The loss for the Pacers ends their season and leads them into an off-season full of questions. CLICK HERE.
- PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
- LEBRON JAMES HITS GAME WINNER: The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 103-100 at Staples Center on Wednesday night. Steph Curry did all he could, scoring 37 points, but it was not enough as LeBron James had a triple-double in the win. CLICK HERE.