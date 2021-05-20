Warriors' Steve Kerr Gives Powerful Quote on Lakers' LeBron James
The Golden State Warriors have played LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers many times in the NBA Playoffs. From 2015-18, Steve Kerr and the Warriors played him in the NBA Finals for four straight years.
When it comes to beating James (3-1 against him in the Finals), he knows what he is talking on.
On Wednesday evening James, now with the Los Angeles Lakers, will play the Warriors once again in the post-season, and Kerr had a powerful quote about James pre-game.
ESPN's Dave McMenamin shared the quote from Kerr in a Tweet below.
"Steve Kerr: "There's no bigger challenge in basketball than trying to beat LeBron. He's not only one of the all-time great players, he's one of the all-time smart players" McMenamin Tweeted pre-game on Wednesday.
The Lakers are 6-point favorites over the Warriors in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, according to FanDuel.
More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the game can be read here.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS BEAT HORNETS TO ADVANCE: The Indiana Pacers smacked the Charlotte Hornets at home in Indiana during the first-ever play-in tournament game and now advance on to play Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards in a battle for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. CLICK HERE.
- PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
- STEPH AGAINST LEBRON: The Los Angeles Lakers will host the Golden State Warriors in the play-in game on Wednesday evening at Staples Center. The duel between LeBron James and Steph Curry is the first time they have played each other in the playoffs since the 2018 NBA Finals. CLICK HERE