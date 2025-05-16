'We're Different', Tyrese Haliburton on Why Pacers Depth Matters
Despite hailing from the area that many consider to be the cradle of basketball civilization within the United States, the Indiana Pacers are far from a star-studded group.
You won't see kids all across the country wearing Indiana uniforms. The better players on the team won't be all over commercials promoting high-end, trendy products.
Honestly, this is how the Pacers like it. The relative star power might pale in comparison to other teams in the association. However, playing the role of an underdog reliant upon waves and waves of depth is what's propelled this team to the Eastern Conference Finals.
Shakeia Taylor of The Athletic broke down the Pacers' collective mindset in relishing the underdog role rather than shying away from it. Star player Tyrese Haliburton understands the bigger picture in how the quality throughout the team can lead to some real success at the highest level.
"We’re just different than every other team,” Haliburton said. “We don’t just have one guy who scores all the points. We defeat teams in different ways. We move the ball. Got a lot of different guys making shots, making plays, but we’ve preached our depth for the last couple of years."
Regardless as to which team Indiana sees in the next round — whether the Boston Celtics or the New York Knicks — the Pacers will have a decided advantage in the amount of credible and productive players they utilize.
The starting five notwithstanding (Haliburton, Pascal Siakam, Andrew Nembhard, Myles Turner, Andrew Nesmith), Indiana's bench unit is among the best in the sport.
T.J. McConnell might not be the biggest or fastest player. However, he's immensely smart and plays incredibly hard. He'll pester opposing guards with elite fervor. McConnell is also a gigantic energy-influencer for the crowd. When he makes a big play, his visible emotion gets those in Indianapolis in a total lather.
Obi Toppin is a long, above-average athlete with the ability to defend multiple positions on the floor. Thomas Bryant can be a dependable offensive player from the center spot. Jarace Walker and Ben Sheppard have both contributed positively when called upon.
Lastly, you've got Bennedict Mathurin. A walking bucket, he's averaging 10.9 PPG in only 17.2 MPG during the postseason.
This team wears the opponent down with pace and transition. They're also highly connected to one another, which is a big reason why Indiana will be a major challenge for whomever they face.
