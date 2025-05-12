Pacers' Myles Turner Channels Kobe Bryant Heading Into Game 5
The Indiana Pacers took down the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of their second-round playoff series, grabbing a 3-1 series lead. Indiana dominated the game from start to finish and showed why many have picked them as a potential NBA Finals team.
The Pacers weren't able to sweep the Cavaliers, but they did the next best thing. Indiana now has three chances to win one more game, but the team is eyeing the next opportunity.
But heading into Game 5 back in Cleveland, the Pacers understand that there is still a lot of work left to be done. Pacers center Myles Turner reflected on this, channeling former NBA star Kobe Bryant with his comments.
"Job's not finished, quote the great Kobe Bryant," Myles Turner says. "Need to be able to stay focused."
The Pacers have worn teams down in the postseason with their depth, going against the normal grain of playoff rotations. Most teams tend to shorten rotations as the postseason gets going, but the Pacers have stuck with a large one.
Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle has been masterful with his rotations, and it has paid off well thus far. Carlisle has helped this team find massive success, and the players have all responded to his leadership.
"I feel like coach is a savant when it comes to adjustments and getting the best out of guys and I think we kind of just follow that lead," Haliburton said to IndyStar. "His intensity come playoff time is easy to follow. When we have a game like we had last game, such a letdown, he sets the tone with our energy in practice or film or whatever and we just kind of follow that lead."
The Pacers are looking to advance to their second straight Eastern Conference Finals if they can take down the Cavaliers. Game 5 between the two sides is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 13.
