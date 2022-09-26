Where Indiana Pacers players ranked in the CBS Sports top 100 NBA players list

CBS Sports recently published an opinion-based ranking of the top 100 players in the NBA. Eight writers for the outlet ranked each player in the league, and a final list of the best players was made based on those rankings.

The Indiana Pacers are entering a new era and have a newfound, long-term based approach to roster building. Thus, the team has more young players than they have in years past and, as a result, have fewer players ranked on top-100 lists than in recent campaigns.

Only two Indiana players made the CBS Sports list of the NBA's top 100 players: Myles Turner and Tyrese Haliburton. Turner finished with a ranking of 70 and Haliburton came in at 53.

Turner's placement on the list comes as no surprise. The big man is talented and may be worthy of a higher spot on the list, but injuries, inconsistent play, and a constantly-changing role have made it difficult for Turner to showcase his skills in recent years.

This year, Turner may have a larger role and be more involved in the offseason as a gifted veteran. And playing alongside third-year guard Haliburton, a good passer, will help the big man get the ball in effective situations often. If Turner has a healthy season, he could move up the list.

Speaking of Haliburton, he is the other Indiana player ranked on CBS Sports' list. Haliburton sits at 53rd in the rankings, one spot ahead of 2021-22 All-Star Jarrett Allen.

Haliburton has shown he is a unique talent in this first two seasons. Last year, he posted averages of 15.3 points and 8.2 assists per game while shooting 41.4% from long range. He is the only player in NBA history to reach 15 points and eight assists per game as well as greater than 40% shooting from deep in one of their first two seasons.

The young guard projects to be an All-Star talent one day, and he will continue to move up the rankings in future seasons.

No other Pacers made CBS Sports' final rankings. Buddy Hield was ranked in ESPN's top 100 list, but he missed the cut for CBS. Hield's offensive output is impressive, but his defensive skills make it hard to easily rate the sweet-shooting guard. If he puts up strong numbers with the blue and gold again this season, he could be back in the top 100 next year.

Chris Duarte, Jalen Smith, and Isaiah Jackson could all reach this list at some point in the near future if they continue on their current NBA trajectories. The Pacers will have a chance to show off their skills soon as training camp begins this week and preseason action comes soon after.