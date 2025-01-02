Will Aaron Nesmith Play vs Heat? Pacers Injury Report Revealed
There have been few teams in the Eastern Conference that have been affected by injuries more than the Indiana Pacers. In their first handful of games, they lost three very valuable players. Isaiah Jackson and James Wiseman both tore their ACL just a couple of games into the season.
Right after that, Andrew Nembhard started having some knee issues. That ended up costing him two months, and he is just now starting to play his regular starting minutes. One player who still hasn't returned from injury is Aaron Nesmith. He sprained his ankle just six games into the season.
Nesmith has missed 28 games so far this season. That has really hurt a Pacers team that needs him out there for defensive purposes. He is their best perimeter defender by far and typically guards the other team's best player. Nesmith is also a great 3-point shooter, making 42 percent of his threes last season.
Ahead of the Pacers' game against the Miami Heat, Indiana released their injury report. Nesmith is on it and is still listed as out due to his ankle sprain. This will mark the 29th straight game that he will miss. That means that Bennedict Mathurin will continue to be in the starting lineup.
No other Pacers in the rotation are on the injury report. Enrique Freeman is doubtful due to his G League assignment. The same goes for Quenton Jackson. Tristan Newman is no longer with the team after being waived, so he is also listed as out before that move becomes official with the league office. Both Jackson and Wiseman are listed as out, too, of course.
There still seems to be no firm timetable on when Nesmith will be back on the court for the Pacers. Rick Carlisle has mentioned in recent weeks that he is making progress but hasn't been able to nail down a firm date on when Nesmith will be able to play again.
Indiana has been able to improve their defense in recent weeks, but they haven't been able to play consistent enough basketball. Heading into their game against Miami, the Pacers have lost three of their last four games. They sit just a half-game ahead of the Pistons for the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference.
Getting Nesmith back will help this team in a major way, whenever that day finally comes.
More Indiana Pacers news: Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin Making Case for Major Hardware This Season