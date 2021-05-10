Wizards' Starting Lineup Against Hawks

The Washington Wizards will look to extend their lead over the Pacers in the standings on Monday night.

The Washington Wizards will visit the Hawks in Atlanta on Monday afternoon (the start time has changed to 7:00 E.T.), and the game will be on ESPN).

After beating the Pacers on Saturday night 133-132, the Wizards now are ahead of the Pacers in the standings. A loss for the Pacers against the Cavs on Monday and a win for the Wizards over the Hawks would give the Wizards a full-game advantage over the Pacers.

Russell Westbrook will also attempt to break the NBA record for triple-doubles (182).

The Wizards starting lineup for the game can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Hawks are 8.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel.



