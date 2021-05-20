You Won't Believe Wizards' Russell Westbrook's Stats Against the Pacers This Year

Russell Westbrook just finished his fourth regular season, averaging a triple-double. Of course, one season doing such a thing would be a significant accomplishment, but Westbrook took it to the next level.

One of the teams he has had the best success against this season has been the Indiana Pacers, who the Wizards play on Thursday night in the play-in game.

In three games against the Pacers this season, Westbrook has averaged 27.3 points, 20.0 assists and 18.0 rebounds per game, via StatMuse.

Not only are his stats this season impressive, but Westbrook also, according to ESPN, has the most triple-doubles against the Pacers of any team in his career (ten).

The Wizards are 3.5-point favorites over the Pacers, according to FanDuel.

