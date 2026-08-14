5 Must-See Games on the Pacers' 2026-27 Schedule

Every year in mid-August, the NBA releases its schedule for the upcoming season, giving teams and fans their first look at what lies ahead.

Instead of diving into each part of the upcoming 82-game season, I wanted to look at the five games that are the most anticipated of the 2026-27 season.

1. October, 23, 2026: Home Opener Against the Dallas Mavericks

Nov 4, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) is fouled by Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

For the first time since the summer of 2025, Tyrese Haliburton will make his on-court return at Gainbridge Fieldhouse against Cooper Flagg, Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks. This game will without question be sold out, and a roaring ovation for Haliburton will be had from start to finish.

But let's not ignore the bigger issue: This should be the first game of the season.

Instead, the league decided to put Haliburton's first game back from his torn Achilles ---which he suffered in Game 7 of the NBA Finals-- on the road. That's the first problem.

The second problem is that they have them on the road against one of the worst markets in the NBA, the New Orleans Pelicans. Tyrese Haliburton had one of (if not) the best playoff runs in NBA history and you repay him by having his return to NBA action against the lowly New Orleans Pelicans?

Did the NBA disrespect the Pacers with their opening night matchup? 🤔 https://t.co/kurpzCayvD pic.twitter.com/fi2ttX538p — Numbers On The Board (@notbpod) August 13, 2026

Indiana's superstar point guard was asked about the home opener on the Numbers on the Board podcast, "Name any other person that you compare to my level of a basketball player, wherever you have me ranked. If they tore their Achilles and missed 16 months, do you think that game would be on national television?”

I'm sure Haliburton feels slightly disrespected with this decision, but it's out of his control. Pacers fans will be extra loud for the home opener.

2. February 5, 2027: Haliburton Returns to OKC

Jun 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season the Pacers' franchise guard did not want to return to the scene where he tore his Achilles. Instead, he asked if he could miss the game so that his first time to return would be in uniform, not street clothes.

Indiana is scheduled to play a preseason game against Oklahoma City on October 13, and you have to wonder if Haliburton will play in this game. Either way, this will be an epic battle that everyone will want to watch and it will be nationally televised on Amazon Prime.

3. November 22, 2026: The Pacers first visit to New York

May 29, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) drives to the basket against New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the second quarter of game five of the eastern conference finals during the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pacers will face the Knicks three times this season: twice in New York and once in Indiana. On November 13, the Pacers will host the Knicks for their only visit to Gainbridge Fieldhouse, but that game isn't as exciting as when the Pacers will travel to Madison Square Garden nine days later.

Haliburton was given the nickname 'The Haliban' for what he's done to New York in the Garden on multiple occasions. For whatever reason, Haliburton's smile glows like a neon sign in a dark room when he steps onto the court against the Knicks and this game should deliver the same magic.

This game will be nationally televised on Amazon Prime.

4). October 28, 2026: A First Look at the Philadelphia 76ers

Jan 18, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) shoots the ball while Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The most mysterious team in the Eastern Conference is the Philadelphia 76ers and the Pacers get an early crack against them in their NBA Cup matchup on October 28th. This game will be nationally televised on ESPN.

How will the starting five of Jaylen Brown, LeBron James, Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, and VJ Edgecombe jell together? Indiana has a solid roster to matchup with the strengths of the new-look 76ers and it will be fun to watch.

This is also Kelly Oubre Jr.'s first game against his former team. A win against the 76ers will certainly put Indiana on more people's radars.

Indiana will face the 76ers three other times this season: twice in November, and once in January.

5). December 20, 2026: Big Zu's Return Against the Los Angeles Clippers

Feb 1, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Five days before Christmas, the Indiana Pacers will start their 5-game Western Conference roadtrip against Ivica Zubac's former team, the Los Angeles Clippers.

Last season Big Zu was unable to face his former employer, but he did travel with the Pacers for their lone visit to the Intuit Dome and a highlight video was played to honor his time with the Clippers' franchise.

Getting a chance to play against them for the first time since his rookie season will be a weird experience for him, but one that will be memorable for the season.

The bonus part of this game is the return of none other than...Pascalifornia! Everyone knows that Siakam loves to play in California and has been lights out in his performances there dating back to his time in Toronto.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.