5 Point Guards the Pacers Could Target in Free Agency

Free agency is just weeks away and the Indiana Pacers are hoping to add some talent to their roster. To get things started, I want to look at possible players the Pacers could add to their point guard room.

For the Pacers, the point guard position is the deepest on their roster with Haliburton, McConnell, Nembhard, Jones, and Jackson. Pacers general manager, Chad Buchanan, made it known in a couple of radio interviews that you can never have too much depth at the one, highlighting how often this season the Pacers were thin at the posiiton due to injury.

If Indiana chooses to add a point guard in free agency, it will be a depth addition, and someone who doesn't expect to play often, but can contribute when injuries occur.

1. Jevon Carter | Orlando Magic | 30 years old

Apr 5, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jevon Carter (2) brings the ball up court against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

If you're looking for the perfect veteran third-string point guard for the Pacers roster, Jevon Carter is that guy. Known for his catch-and-shoot three-point shot as a career 37% outside shooter, and his point-of-attack defense, he is a perfect balance of good offense and defense for a player not expected to play every night.

After getting traded to the Magic midway through the season, Carter saw an uptick in minutes due to injuries and provided stability for Orlando during a rough stretch in the season. The Pacers would love to have a reliable third-string guard who fits into their style of play, and Carter does just that.

Stats in 2025-26:

6.4 points

1.7 rebounds

1.6 assists

40.1% from the field

36.3% from three

78.9% from the free-throw line

16.4 minutes per game

2. Mike Conley | Memphis Grizzlies | 38 years old

Apr 27, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley (10) dribbles the ball up court in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets during game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Mike Conley told reporters that he is going to play in his 20th season next year but is unsure if it will be with the Minnesota Timberwolves. After being dealt in two mid-season trades, Conley was eventually waived by the Charlotte Hornets and was able to sign back with Minnesota.

At 38 years old, he played in every playoff series with the Timberwolves, but in a limited role. Still capable of helping a team, Conley might be looking for a bigger role, but finishing his career in his home state with a chance to win an NBA Championship could be enticing.

Stats in 2025-26:

4.5 points

1.7 rebounds

2.9 assists

33.5% from the field

33.7% from three

90.0% from the free-throw line

18.4 minutes per game

3. Tyus Jones | Denver Nuggets | 30 years old

Mar 5, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Tyus Jones (5) controls the ball against Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Known as one of the best backup point guards in the league. Tyus Jones really struggled last season to live up to that reputation. Jones signed a $7M deal with Orlando in the offseason, reuniting him with Desmond Bane, but was traded to the Charlotte Hornets in a salary dump that cost them two second-round picks. Jones was later rerouted to the Dallas Mavericks before he was waived. Jones then signed with the Denver Nuggets for the remainder of the season.

Jones is a serviceable point guard that took a major dip in shooting efficiency last season. If he can regain the type of season he had in 2024-25, he likely lands a backup point guard spot with some team, but with how tight the salary is for the majority of the league, he will likely be a minimum guy moving forward.

Stats in 2025-26:

3.0 points

1.1 rebounds

2.4 assists

34.9% from the field

29.2% from three

77.8% from the free-throw line

14.6 minutes per game

4. Jordan McLaughlin | San Antonio Spurs | 30 years old

May 6, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Jordan McLaughlin (0) dribbles next to Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Clark (22) in the second half during game two of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

The Spurs are deep at the point guard position, which made it hard for McLaughlin to see the floor. He only played in 44 games last season, but shot the ball at a terrific percentage. He's only 5-foot-11, but he's a pass-first point guard who sees the floor incredibly well and is steady with the rock. He's a good decision maker who executes the pick-and-roll well, but can also know down shots at an efficient rate.

Defensively, he is a pesky on-ball defender and uses that to make up for his lack of size. He understands his role and is a low-maintenance player. A good locker room guy who can fill in when called on is exactly what you want in a third-string point guard.

Stats in 2025-26:

2.0 points

0.7 rebounds

0.9 assists

41.8% from the field

42.5% from three

85.7% from the free-throw line

6.4 minutes per game

5. Seth Curry | Golden State Warriors | 35 years old

Apr 17, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Seth Curry (31) against the Phoenix Suns during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Seth Curry's time in the NBA seems close to being over as he only appeared in ten games last season for the Golden State Warriors. Known for his elite outside shooting, Curry is an undersized combo guard who is best utlized as a two. However, he is capable enough to run an offense.

Depending on what Golden State decides to do with the brother of the face of its franchise, Seth Curry could be a late-offseason addition. If Indiana struggles to find a third-string point guard by training camp, Curry could become a target. With the way the Pacers like to play, you can never have too much shooting or ball-handling.

Stats in 2025-26:

7.1 points

1.2 rebounds

1.0 assists

49.0% from the field

48.0% from three

91.7% from the free-throw line

13.3 minutes per game

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