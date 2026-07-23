This Free Agent Targeted the Pacers

When the Indiana Pacers signed verteran forward-center Larry Nance Jr. in free agency, they added more than just another frontcourt option.

Pacers General Manager Chad Buchanan explained on Setting The Pace: A Pacers Podcast why Indiana pursued Nance and what he believes the veteran brings to the roster.

For Buchanan, it starts with Nance's versatility.

"Larry brings us some defensive versatility, which I think is important with our bench. We've always had [that] with Rick, and in our system, the ability to score. Jay Huff and Larry [can do that] as our backup five options."

While Nance is expected to see minutes at center, Buchanan said his ability to defend multiple positions, gives Indiana's coaching staff additional lineup flexibility.

“Larry can slide over and guard some fours at times. He's got a lot of experience as well. I think our coaches felt really comfortable with just the basketball IQ, his experience and just his personality felt like a really good fit for our locker room as well.”

Buchanan also revealed that Nance had his site set on joining the Pacers, something of the organization valued during free agency.

"Larry really had targeted us, wanted to be here with the Pacers. I think he's very motivated to have a bounce-back season. I think he'd be the first to admit that last year didn't go the way he hoped it would, and he's very motivated to come in and fit in and play well for us this season."

That combination of experience, motivation, and fit may Nance an attractive addition for a team looking to compete for another playoff run.

"So anytime you can add a guy who's got that type of experience, I think it's a plus for a team like us with where we're at."

Apr 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. (22) shown on the court before the game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although Nance joins Indiana as an experience veteran, Buchanan made it clear that no one big is handed the backup center roll, heading into the training camp.

"Yeah, I think it's an open competition for that backup five spot."

Buchanan explained that Indian financial flexibility, limited its options and free agency, but the front office believed Nance was the best attainable player available.

"With what we had financially to work with, we were kind of limited and what we could go after at the backup five. And as we looked at our options, we felt like Larry was our best option that was gettable."

Still, Buchanan emphasized that Nance will have to earn his role alongside last year's newcomer Jay Huff.

"We also know he's not a sure fire going to come in and, you know, he's gotta come in and earn it. Just like Jay Huff has got to earn those backup minutes as well."

Jan 30, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. (22) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pacers also have other options if they choose to play smaller lineups.

"You've got Obi as an option to place some backup five. So there's different looks at our coaches could utilize at the back up center spot."

Depending on the matchup, Buchanan expects the coaching staff to lean on different skill sets from Nance and Huff.

"Obviously Zu's going to play a lot of minutes for us there. But there might be certain nights where our coaches value the defensive versatility in Larry as opposed to the shooting and rim protection that Jay provides. It's probably going to be night tonight who plays there. But heading into camp, it's an open competition at this point."

Apr 10, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Micah Potter (11) shoots for the basket against Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond (1) during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In order to create the roster spot for Nance, the Pacers waived, Micah Potter, who appeared in 47 games for Indiana last season. Buchanan took time to acknowledge pottery's contributions and wished him well after he signed with the Portland Trail Blazers.

"First, I want to thank Micah for what he did last year. He came in, he had an opportunity and [I] thought he had some good moments last year. Obviously, he gets picked up by the Blazers, so happy for him to hopefully find a new home."

Final Thoughts

Buchanan's comments, paint a clear picture of how the Pacers viewed the addition of Nance. They see him as an experienced, versatile defender, who fits both the teams, culture, and style of play, while also embracing competition for playing time. With training camp still ahead, Indiana expects the backup center battle to be earned on the floor, not decided on paper.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.