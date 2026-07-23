Why the Pacers Targeted Kelly Oubre Jr. in Free Agency

The Indiana Pacers entered the offseason with one clear objective: improve their depth on the wing.

In an in-depth conversation with myself and Michael Facci on the Setting The Pace podcast, Pacers General Manager Chad Buchanan explained that adding another experienced wing was one of the organization's biggest priorities after evaluating the roster following last season.

"A big priority for us going into the offseason was trying to find some depth for our bench. Specifically at the wing position -- that was a big priority for us, and whether it came through the draft, or trade, or free agency, that was was something we were zeroed in on from the very beginning."

Buchanan said Indiana felt confident about its starting lineup and a few players coming off the bench, but believed the team needed another proven contributor on the wing.

"As we looked at out group, we felt really good about our starting five. We felt good about a couple of our guys on our bench, but we didn't feel as strong about the depth at the wing position."

The Pacers explored multiple avenues to fill that need, including trades and the draft, but one player continued to stand out throughout the process.

"As we went through free agency, we looked at some different trades to see if there was something that made sense. And the more we talked through things, talked to other teams, talked to agents, it felt like Kelly [Oubre Jr.] was a name that we kept coming back to for various reasons."

For Buchanan, Oubre checked an important box. The Pacers believe they're built to contend now, and they wanted a veteran who could immediately contribute on both ends of the floor.

"We're a team that's trying to win now. We're trying to compete next year at the highest level. We need win-now players, and Kelly's been in the league for a long time." Buchanan continued, "He's established himself as a very solid two-way wing player that's contributed for different teams at different levels. We've seen this team, when we can put together depth, that is out strength. When we have a deep team, that allows us to wear teams down and make playoff runs like we've done in the past."

Buchanan believes Oubre strengthens one of the team's biggest areas of need while fitting the identity Indiana wants to maintain.

“We didn't feel as strong about our depth during the off season, and we feel like Kelly addresses a lot of that in the wing spot. Like I said, he's a two-way player, he impacts the game on the defensive side of the ball as much as he can on the offensive side, which is appealing to us.”

Jan 25, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) looks on in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Oubre is also coming off the best three-point shooting season of his career, something Buchanan believes could improve even more playing alongside Indiana's playmakers.

"Last year was probably the best shooting year of his career. We think there's more room from that regard for Kelly, and I think you'll see more open shots created in our system than he's probably seen in his career.”

The Pacers expect Oubre to do much more than make shots. Buchanan pointed to his defensive versatility as one of the biggest reasons Indiana pursued him.

“Optimistic that he'll be able to knock down shots for us, but also provide some presence as a defender, being able to guard local positions, which is important for us.”

Jan 18, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

As the Eastern Conference continues to add star talent on the perimeter, Buchanan believes Oubre gives Indiana another reliable option to throw at opposing scorers.

“As we face in the East, some of these great bigger storing guards and scoring wings, Kelly provides us another option besides Aaron [Nesmith] and Drew [Nembhard], specifically, and Jarace, to a certain degree, that we can put on some of these bigger guards that are carrying these teams to big wins and into the playoff series in the Eastern Conference.”

WIth several Eastern Conference rivals making major additions this offseason, Buchanan believes Oubre helps the Pacers answer that challenge.

"There have been some new players added into the East as well that we're going to have to deal with. So, excited about his two-way potential with this core."

Final Thoughts

Jan 25, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) dribbles the ball while Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Buchanan's comments made it clear that Oubre wasn't simply the best player available in free agency, but he was the player that best addressed what Indiana believed it lacked.

The Pacers wanted another experienced, two-way wing who could deepen the rotation, help defend the Eastern Conference's top scorers, and contribute immediately to a team with championship aspirations.

If Oubre delivers the way Buchanan believes he can, Indiana may have filled one of its biggest offseason needs with one of the summer's most underrated signings.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.