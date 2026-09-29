5 Rick Carlisle Quotes From Pacers Media Day That Stood Out

INDIANAPOLIS -- Rick Carlisle is back for his 10th season as head coach of the Indiana Pacers, looking to lead the franchise to a place that has never been before: an NBA championship.

After a franchise-worst 19-63 record last season, optimism has returned to Indiana with Tyrese Haliburton healthy and ready to go back on the floor. But if the Pacers are going to return to contention in the Eastern Conference, Carlisle knows it will take much more than the return of his All-Star point guard.

That was one of the themes that consistently surfaced during Carlisle's Media Day availability.

1. "You don’t realize how important one player can be until you are without that player..."

Sep 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) poses for a photo during media day. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When asked about getting Haliburton back this season, Carlisle reflected on just how significant he is to the success of this team.

"You don’t realize how important one player can be until you are without that player for a significant period of time," Carlisle said. "And in this case, our team is very much built as an ecosystem, with all the parts really dependent of one another."

Carlisle continued by pointing back to the Pacers' previous playoff success and what made those teams special.

"It’s one of the beauties of our team during the two years we had successful playoff runs, is that we’re built as a true team and we all need to function at the best possible level within the system and everybody needs to star in their role.”

Haliburton remains the engine that makes Indiana go, but the ecosystem around him will look different this season.

2. "Zubac is one of the top centers in the game."

Sep 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Pacers center Ivica Zubac (40) poses for a photo during media day. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest change comes in the middle with Ivica Zubac.

Carlisle didn't hide his excitement about what the veteran center can bring to Indiana, calling Zubac "one of the top centers in the game" while acknowledging that his skill set will force the Pacers to play differently.

"His game is different," Carlisle said. "He brings some different strengths to our team that are unique to how we’ve been structured in the past and there are other aspects of his that will make our thing look a little bit different."

Carlisle praised Zubac's basketball IQ, rebounding, physicality, passing ability to create pressure around the basket. But the most interesting part came at the end of his answer.

"He will create a different kind of rim pressure than we’ve never had before, so we’ve re-engineered some things offensively to suit what we believe his best skills are.”

The Pacers won't just be adding Zubac to the core this season, as Indiana was happy to acquire Kelly Oubre Jr. in the beginning of free agency.

3. "Getting him to choose to come to the Indiana Pacers was an important moment..."

Sep 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Pacers guard/forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (10) poses for a photo during media day. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Oubre Jr. signed with the Pacers this offseason it gave Carlisle another versatile wing to work with. While his potential impact on the floor is important, Carlisle seemed equally excited about what his decision to sign with Indiana represented for the franchise.

"Getting him to choose to come to the Indiana Pacers was an important moment," Carlisle said. "There were a lot of teams after him and he chose to come to Indiana."

For Carlisle, that decision was another sign of how the perception of the Pacers has changed.

That is something that we’re proud of, and we’re in the process of building something that people are taking note of and are interested in being a part of," Carlisle said. "And again, you cannot have enough versatile wings on your team in the NBA today. He’s going to help us from day one."

While Oubre and Zubac represent two of the new faces surrounding Haliburton, Carlisle also made sure to highlight someone whose impact on the Pacers has never been defined by his numbers.

4. "His physical presence is something that you cannot dismiss...having him here makes us tougher."

Sep 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Pacers forward James Johnson (16) poses for a photo during media day. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

James Johnson's role has been limited on the court, but behind the scenes, Carlisle believes his presence remains invaluable.

He’s been a force for us as a leader," Carlisle said. "He hasn’t played a whole lot of minutes, but he has an amazing locker room presence. He’s got vast experience I’m the league. He’s been on a lot of good teams and played a lot of positions."

Carlisle went even further when describing what Johnson brings to the locker room.

"He has presence — personality presence, a charismatic aspect that has enhanced our situation. His physical presence is something that you cannot dismiss, and just merely having here makes us tougher.”

New additions, veteran leadership and return of Haliburton have given Carlisle plenty of reasons to be excited about getting back to work.

And after a five-month offseason, he's more than ready.

5. "We welcome Tyrese back with open arms, but understand that he is not a one-man savior..."

Jun 16, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) comes off the floor past head coach Rick Carlisle in the first quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game five of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I don't like long summers," Carlisle said. "I like being here, I like being at work and I like the environment that we have with this organization. We’ve got a great group of players and five months for an offseason is too long."

Haliburton's return is enormous. It just can't be the only reason Indiana improves.

"We welcome Tyrese back with open arms but we all understand that he is not a one-man savior for our team," Carlisle said. "We have an ecosystem, and how we function together is going to define us the way our best moments defined us in '25 when we made that run to the very final game.”

Final Thoughts

Carlisle used the word "ecosystem" multiple times, and that is the best way to summarize his outlook entering the season.

Haliburton is back. Zubac gives Indiana a different dimension at center. Oubre provides another versatile wing. Johnson to set the tone behind the scenes.

The pieces have changed, but Carlisle's message hasn't.

If the Pacers are going to get back to where they were in 2025 and potentially take the final step they could taken then, it won't happen because one player saved them.

It will happen because all the pieces fit together again.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.

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