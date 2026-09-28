What We Want to Hear the Pacers Say At Media Day

The Indiana Pacers will officially turn the page on last season when they gather for Media Day on Monday.

After a dusastrous 19-63 campaign in which injuries derailed Indiana's season almost before it began, expectations have changed dramatically.

Tyrese Haliburton is back, Ivica Zubac will get his first opportunity to play alongside him and the Pacers once again believe they have a roster capable of competing deep into the postseason.

Before training camp begins, there are plenty of questions that need answers.

Here are four things we want to hear the Pacers address at Media Day.

1. How will Ivica Zubac change the Pacers?

Mar 12, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Ivica Zubac (40) in the first half against the Phoenix Suns at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Indiana acquired Zubac in February knowing the real payoff wouldn't come until this season.

Zubac played only five games for the Pacers last season and has never shared the floor with Haliburton. Now comes the fascinating part: figuring out exactly what he looks like within Rick Carlisle's system.

General manager Chad Buchanan recently acknowledged that Zubac will have to adjust to Indiana's style while emphasizing that the Pacers don't want to take away what makes their new center effective.

Media Day should provide our first opportunity to hear directly from Carlisle and the players about that process.

How will Zubac be utilized offensively alongside Haliburton and Pascal Siakam? How much will Indiana lean into the Haliburton-Zubac pick-and-roll? And defensively, how much will the scheme change with a traditional center protecting the paint?

2. What is Carlisle's message after a 19-63 season?

Mar 25, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle reacts to a call during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Going from Game 7 of the NBA Finals to 19 wins in one seasons is quite the emotional swing.

Indiana's circumstances were obviously unusual. Haliburton missed the entire season, and injuries continued piling up around him. Still, as Buchanan said recently, the Pacers aren't running away from their record: "Ultimately we own it."

Now Carlisle has to turn the page.

The Pacers aren't entering the season merely hoping to return to the playoffs. A healthy roster should have significantly larger goals.

What message does Carlisle have for a group attempting to go from the worst season in franchise history back to championship contention?

3. How carefully will Indiana manage Haliburton?

May 24, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton reacts to a basket by Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) during a game between the Indiana Fever and the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Grace Smith/USA Today Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps nothing matters more than this.

Haliburton is expected to be a full participant when training camp begins after missing all of last season while recovering from the Achilles tear he suffered during the 2025 NBA Finals.

Being cleared to play, however, doesn't necessariliy mean Indiana has to push him through all 82 games.

Will the Pacers build scheduled rest into Haliburton's season? Could his minutes be monitored early? How will the medical staff balance Haliburton's competitiveness with the importance of having him healthy in April, May and hopefully June?

Indiana's championship ceiling depends heavily on No. 0. Media Day could provide some clarity on how the organization intends to protect its most important player.

4. Will contract situations become a storyline?

Feb 20, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Ben Sheppard (26) celebrates with forward Jarace Walker (5) after being fouled against the Washington Wizards during the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jarace Walker and Ben Sheppard are entering the final seasons of their rookie-scale contracts. Walker and Sheppard are young players trying to establish their long-term places in Indiana.

That adds another layer to an already important season.

How do they approach playing without long-term deals in place? Can they prevent their individual futures from becoming distractions while playing for a team with championship expectations?

Those conversations won't determine what happens this season, but they're among several fascinating storylines surrounding a Pacers team that suddenly has much more at stake.

Final Thoughts

Apr 12, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) shoots in the first half against the Detroit Pistons at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a year everyone in Indiana would rather forget, Media Day represents the beginning of something completely different.

The questions are plentiful. On Monday, we sjould finally start getting some answers.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.

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