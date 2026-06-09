The way the Pacers roster is currently constructed Aaron Nesmith and Jarace Walker are the only true small forwards on the team. Johnny Furphy can play the three, but he spent a majority of his time last season playing in the four and small-ball five spot. Ben Sheppard would also be an option at the three if needed, but he'll likely spend more time at the two unless a roster move is made.

While there is belief in Jarace Walker to take another step forward next season, the Pacers are looking to win-now and they don't have the time to wait for Jarace to develop into a reliable bench scorer and should be looking on the free agent market for help.

Here are five names that I think the Pacers should target in free agency.

1. Kelly Oubre Jr. | Philadelphia 76ers | 30 years old

Apr 30, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) shoots against the Boston Celtics during the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

If the Pacers want to get aggressive and add a 3-and-D wing to their roster, Kelly Oubre Jr. is the best choice on the market. He fits the age of this current group, has played in a lot of high-level basketball games, and gives this team the defensive help it needs on the wing.

With a 6-foot-8 frame and a 7-foot-2 wingspan, Oubre Jr. is a steady defender who can guard multiple positions, he's aggressive on the glass, and plays with a high motor. Offensively, he thrives in transition, can open threes, and will finish with force.

Contract wise, the Pacers might not have the money to sign him, but the league in general is thin with free agent money and most teams will be using their MLE to sign players. If Oubre Jr. wants the best chance to win, joining an Eastern Conference powerhouse like the Pacers would make sense, even if he has to accept a Sixth Man role.

Stats in 2025-26:

14.1 points

5.0 rebounds

1.6 assists

46.7% from the field

36.0% from three

76.6% from the free-throw line

31.5 minutes per game

2. Khris Middleton | Dallas Mavericks | 34 years old

Apr 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Khris Middleton (20) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The most frequent name attached to the Pacers is veteran Khris Middleton. After an amazing playoff series against the blue and gold two seasons ago, the lasting image of Middleton hitting ridiculous shot after ridiculous shot is forever embedded into the brains of fans across the state.

He has a longlasting relationship with Aaron Nesmith, is expected to be relatively cheap as he enters the final years of his career, and his personality meshes well with almost any team. The only concerns to have with Middleton are his age, health, and style of play.

Middleton has suffered multiple injuries throughout his career which has slowed down his overall speed and that is somewhat concerning since the Pacers like to play fast. He still is a walking midrange bucket that can also run an offense and hit open threes, but durability to play from October to hopefully June could be a cause for concern. I like Middleton a lot, but I do have my concerns.

Stats in 2025-26:

10.2 points

3.7 rebounds

2.8 assists

42.0% from the field

36.0% from three

87.5% from the free-throw line

22.8 minutes per game

3. Luke Kennard | Los Angeles Lakers | 29 years old

April 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luke Kennard (10) moves the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

If you're looking for an elite shooter, look no further than Luke Kennard. The Pacers have long needed a sniper off the bench, and Kennard can deliver just that. For his career, Kennard is shooting 44% from three, and has a true shooting percentage of 61.8%.

Last season he was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers after the Atlanta Hawks acquired CJ McCollum, Buddy Hield, and Jonathan Kuminga. He went 18-38 (47.3%) from three against the Rockets and Thunder in the NBA Playoffs without Luka Doncic healthy. He averaged 11.5 points per game during the playoffs and averaged nearly 31 minutes per game which is significantly more than his season average.

Salary wise, he is coming off an $11M contract and will likely seek around the same amount of money this offseason. He might also look for more years on his deal than a one-year contract, which could limit the number of suitors he has. Overall, Kennard is a great shooter but a mediocre defender that can get played off the floor at times in the playoffs. I would like his fit on the Pacers but believe they could do better.

Stats in 2025-26:

8.4 points

2.3 rebounds

2.2 assists

53.3% from the field

47.8% from three

91.3% from the free-throw line

21.6 minutes per game

4. Simone Fontecchio | Miami Heat | 30 years old

Mar 3, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Simone Fontecchio (0) shoots a free throw against the Brooklyn Nets during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-7 Italian wing has a 6-foot-11 wingspan and has shown flashes of a capable 3-and-D option. He spent several years playing overseas before spending the last four seasons in the NBA. Because of his experience in the European league, Fontecchio is a team-first player who is quick to get off the basketball and make the right plays, while also using his strong basketball IQ to better the offense.

Offensively, he is constantly moving and is a strong catch-and-shoot three-point shooter. Shooting 37% from three last season, Fontecchio took advantage of more playing time with the Heat where he averaged 8.5 points per game. His long wingspan helps him get his shot off over taller defenders and makes him hard to guard.

Defensively, he can guard several positions and uses that same wingspan to disrupt offensive players. He plays with a high motor, crashing the offensive glass to create extra possessions for his team, and his hustle to get back on defense to stop teams in transition is noticeable when studying his film.

Contract wise, Fontecchio just finished a two-year, $16M deal. I expect something around the same price or even cheaper for him this go-around. He is a good bench player, but is most likely best in an 8th or 9th man role.

Stats in 2025-26:

8.5 points

3.0 rebounds

1.4 assists

41.2% from the field

37.5% from three

84.3% from the free-throw line

16.8 minutes per game

5. Josh Minott | Brooklyn Nets | 23 years old

Mar 20, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Josh Minott (00) reacts after making a three point basket during the first half against the New York Knicks at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

There is a slim chance that Minott is available on the open market since he currently has a team option on the final year of his contract, but if Brooklyn parted ways with him this would be a good flier for the Pacers to take. He's 6-foot-8 and possess a 7-foot wingspan, making him a verstaile defender who can guard multiple positions.

He is an athletic finisher at the rim and has really worked to improve his shot. His nickname is the "lawn mower" because his motor never stops. Plays with great energy, force, is effective on both sides of the basketball and proved that with more playing time and responsibilities he can produce.

Stats in 2025-26:

7.4 points

3.2 rebounds

0.9 assists

50.0% from the field

41.8% from three

78.7% from the free-throw line

17.0 minutes per game

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.