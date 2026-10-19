5 Things from Pacers Training Camp Day 9

INDIANAPOLIS -- With the preseason in the rearview mirror, all eyes are focused on the start of the regular season -- a matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans and former teammate Bennedict Mathurin.

Rick Carlisle discussed what the addition of Jahmal Mosely means for the Pelicans; Andrew Nembhard shared what it's like redeveloping the chemistry with the starting unit after a year off; Quenton Jackson shed light on running more point guard here in Indiana versus the two; and Larry Nance Jr. talked about the Pacers' culture.

As the days of training camp are coming to an end, here are my 5 takeaways from Day 9.

Rick Carlisle on Pelicans adding Mosely in the offseason

Rick Carlisle at Pacers Practice | Pacers YouTube

Coach Carlisle and Jamahl Mosley spent seven seasons together in Dallas before he departed for the head coaching job in Orlando. If anyone knows what type of person and coach Mosley is, it's Carlisle

"Jamahl Mosley is a a great coach. He's a culture changer," Carlisle said. "He changed it in Orlando and they became one of the best defensive teams and one of the most physical teams in the league."

After seeing what a solid job he did in Orlando, Carlisle believes Mosely can have success in New Orleans too.

"They've got a lot of they got a lot of offensive talent on that team," Carlisle said of the Pelicans roster. "He's (Mosely) on his way to doing that (changing the culture) with New Orleans."

Andrew Nembhard on the starting 5's chemistry getting back into a flow

Andrew Nembhard at Pacers Practice | Pacers Youtube

Aside from Zubac, the Pacers starting five has a lot of time together under their belt. However, the year without Haliburton slowed the momentum they had built.

For Nembhard, it's all about refinding that chemistry with this group, but not changing the level of aggression he plays with.

"We haven't really felt that group for a while. It's been like a year or so" Nembhard said. "It's just like creating that chemistry. A lot of guys can do a lot of different things out there, so just trying to be aggressive but also fit in at the same time."

Indiana's starters were the bright spot during the preseason, but the group that is expected to start only played one game together. They played once without Haliburton, once without Nembhard and twice without Nesmith. This forced Carlisle to play Oubre more with the starting unit, but it never hindered their success.

This is a smart unit that is willing to sacrifice for the betterment of the team. With a pass-first point guard in Haliburton running the ship, everyone will eat. Eventually, the chemistry will be humming like it once did, it will just take time.

Quenton Jackson on playing the backup point guard role with McConnell out

Quenton Jackson at Pacers Practice | Pacers Youtube

For the majority of his career, Jackson has been slotted into the two-guard spot. He's a score-first guard that was asked by the Pacers to also play some point guard. Here is what Jackson had to say about that transition.

"I would say all that kind of started when I got here. Other organizations I was kind of more of a two which I mean I am a two but I can play the one," Jackson said. "I just kind of stick next to guys like Ty(rese), T.J. kind of pick their brain about certain things on the floor."

As for running the point guard, here is what Jackson feels are his requirements to lead the second unit.

"Get us in the flow, get us in the offense, make sure everybody get touches," Jackson said. "And then make sure that energy is still on the floor and make sure we're picking up on defense too."

Larry Nance Jr. has high-praise for Pacers culture

Larry Nance Jr. at Pacers Practice. | Pacers Youtube

Being a member of this Pacers team is bigger than just the skills you bring to the basketball court. You have to fit into the Pacers culture.

For Nance, the highly-respected veteran has been in a lot of different locker rooms, but there is something different about the Pacers.

"A lot of places talk about culture, but this, this is a culture," Nance said. "This is an incredible organization. People here just made me feel super welcomed. They are in here early on off days and they work hard."

Overall, Nance feels like the organization has done an awesome job, and said the front office, coaching staff and the players opened their arms. Not just to him, but to Kelly (Oubre Jr.) and some of the other new guys. "They really do a good job of ingratiating us," Nance said.

Playing against Bennedict Mathurin

Jan 23, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers guard/forward Bennedict Mathurin, forward Obi Toppin, and guard Quenton Jackson, celebrate after a team basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lastly, Nembhard and Jackson shared their thoughts on Wednesday's upcoming matchup against Bennedict Mathurin.

Jackson had a colorful repsonse to Jeremiah Johnson's question on guarding Mathurin.

"Uh well, you know, I don't really need experience to guard Benn," Jackson said with a smile. "It's not really that hard. Every time he catches the ball, it's to rock jab you, drive and spin off you. So, I'm narrow in on all of that."

Spending all that time in practice against him, Jackson said if they're matched up against each other, Mathurin will have to try something different.

"He's going to have to find a different game plan if he thinks he's going to attack me," Jackson said. "That's my dog, man. I love him. (He's a) great competitor. So, I'm looking forward to going at him."

Nembhard was less animated with the media on the upcoming matchup against Mathurin.

"Yeah, (I've) got a good relationship with him coming (in the league) at the same time (and) being from Canada. Got a lot of love for him," Nembhard said. "It's going to be exciting to go up against a competitor like that."

While the response to playing against Mathurin was tepid, we know that Nembhard won't shy away from talking trash when the two face off.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.