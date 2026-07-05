Are the 2026-27 Pacers Better than the Finals Team?

That is the biggest question Pacers fans are asking themselves after going through the worst possible outcome in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, followed by the worst season in franchise history.

A team of our lead writers at Sports Illustrated tackled this question, sharing their opinions and insight on how the Pacers this season stack up against the 2024-2025 team.

Apr 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Indiana's big "offseason move" was the signing of Kelly Oubre Jr., but in reality, that was the smallest move of three. The first major move happened in February when the Pacers acquired Ivica Zubac, one of the best centers in the NBA. And while that is a significant addition, the most important addition to the Pacers roster for next season is a healthier, stronger, and more motivated Tyrese Haliburton.

There is no telling how long it will take Tyrese to get back to himself, but with nearly 16 months in between his Achilles injury and the start of the regular season, I expect him to be back 100% earlier than most. However, I expect Indiana will be overly cautious with his playing time, and hold him out in back-to-backs.

I see Indiana finishing with a similar record to 50-32 like they did in 2024-2025. This is a battle-tested core that knows what it takes to reach the NBA Finals, and they're extremely motivated. And while new additions Oubre Jr., and Zubac haven't made it to the NBA Finals like the rest of the Pacers core has, Zubac made the West Finals in 2021, and Oubre Jr. has made it to the Semifinals twice.

Dec 8, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) in the second half against the Sacramento Kings at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's one variable that stands above all when comparing the roster that went to the NBA Finals in 2025 and the one that the Pacers will take into 2026-27: how quickly does Tyrese Hailburton get up to the same level? Because if he does, this roster should be superior. Myles Turner was better than some Indiana fans may remember, but his rebounding lapses were problematic, and Ivica Zubac should offer much more in that area, while giving the Pacers even more consistent scoring out of the pick-and-roll.

The Kelly Oubre add gives Indiana an experienced bench piece who can close games if required. And there's more experience among some of the supporting cast, whether Andrew Nembhard or Aaron Nesmith. This team has a chance to be better....as long as it can still get the best of its point guard and leader.

Apr 30, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. before action against the Boston Celtics at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I think the Indiana Pacers team is better on paper, but we will have to see if they are truthfully the better team. The finals team from just a year ago was such a cohesive unit, they played as a team, and they stepped on the court knowing that they could win every night, it was truly special. But this years team, you add an Ivica Zubac, Haliburton gets a full summer and recovery process to improve, and the potential growth of Jarace Walker, Andrew Nembhard, and Ben Sheppard, it is certainly a team to be excited about. The addition of Kelly Oubre Jr. only adds to the excitement of this year's roster. That’s still without discussing Siakam and Toppin, and I doubt the Pacers are done working the phones.

May 11, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) and forward Obi Toppin (1) celebrate a made basket during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since we know experience is the best teacher and all of the guys who remain on the roster went through a devastating defeat and last season's brutality, the 2026-27 Pacers will be tougher if nothing else. Tyrese Haliburton will be eased back in during the early months but should be back to his normal self for the postseason. Pascal Siakam won't have to carry the scoring load like he had to last season, which alongside Ivica Zubac in a full-time role, will help shrink the paint.

Bennedict Mathurin did make a huge difference in the Finals run after being absent the previous year, but Rick Carlisle has Kelly Oubre, Jarace Walker and a dramatically improved Obi Toppin to help make up for his absence. On paper, Indiana is deeper and its battle-tested scarring is more defined and credible.

May 31, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) and guard Andrew Nembhard (2) speak in the second quarter during game six of the eastern conference finals against the New York Knicks for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's very close in my opinion, but I would still give the edge to the roster that reached the NBA Finals. That Pacers roster had proven chemistry and was anchored defensively by Myles Turner, one of the NBA's best rim protectors and floor-spacing centers. Indiana also had Benedict Mathurin, who provided instant offense off the bench in that series.

I really like the Zubac trade and I think adding Kelly Oubre Jr. via free agency was a good move. On paper they seem like excellent fits, especially Zubac, I’m excited to see him in the pick-and-roll with Haliburton. The fate of the roster ultimately will rely on Haliburton’s health.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.