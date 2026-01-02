Indiana Pacers-San Antonio Spurs Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More
Game date, time and location: Friday, Jan. 2, 8:00 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida
TV: TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun (South Florida), FanDuel Sports Network Indiana
Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM The Fan (Indiana), 96.1 FM/1370 AM (Bloomington) 1380 AM (Fort Wayne), 92.5 FM/1340 AM (Muncie), 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida)
VITALS: The Indiana Pacers (6-28) and San Antonio Spurs (24-9) meet for the first of two regular season matchups. Last season the teams split the series, 1-1. The Pacers are 45-59 all-time versus the Spurs during the regular season, including 24-27 in home games and 21-32 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
PACERS
G Andrew Nembhard
G Bennedict Mathurin
C Jay Huff
F Johnny Furphy
F Pascal Siakam
SPURS
G De'Aaron Fox
G Stephon Castle
C Luke Kornet
F Julian Champagnie
F Harrison Barnes
INJURY REPORT
T.J. McConnell: Probable - Hamstring
Isaiah Jackson: Out - Concussion
Obi Toppin: Out - Foot
Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Achilles
SPURS
Victor Wembanyama: Out - Knee
Devin Vassell: Out - Adductor
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Pacers +6 (-110), Spurs -6 (-110)
Moneyline: Pacers +205, Spurs -250
Total points scored: 236.5 (over -110, under -110)
QUOTABLE
Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle on the loss to the Magic: "The real question should be why do we give up 68 points in the first half and only 44 in the second half? And that's because in the second half, we played like a together team that was supporting each other, and not like strangers. That's how this has got to be. We're having too much petty nonsense that's going on that needs to go away."