Indiana Pacers-San Antonio Spurs Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

Game date, time and location: Friday, Jan. 2, 8:00 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

TV: TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun (South Florida), FanDuel Sports Network Indiana

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM The Fan (Indiana), 96.1 FM/1370 AM (Bloomington) 1380 AM (Fort Wayne), 92.5 FM/1340 AM (Muncie), 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida)

VITALS: The Indiana Pacers (6-28) and San Antonio Spurs (24-9) meet for the first of two regular season matchups. Last season the teams split the series, 1-1. The Pacers are 45-59 all-time versus the Spurs during the regular season, including 24-27 in home games and 21-32 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

PACERS

G Andrew Nembhard

G Bennedict Mathurin

C Jay Huff

F Johnny Furphy

F Pascal Siakam

SPURS

G De'Aaron Fox

G Stephon Castle

C Luke Kornet

F Julian Champagnie

F Harrison Barnes

INJURY REPORT

T.J. McConnell: Probable - Hamstring

Isaiah Jackson: Out - Concussion

Obi Toppin: Out - Foot

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Achilles

SPURS

Victor Wembanyama: Out - Knee

Devin Vassell: Out - Adductor

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Pacers +6 (-110), Spurs -6 (-110)

Moneyline: Pacers +205, Spurs -250

Total points scored: 236.5 (over -110, under -110)

QUOTABLE

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle on the loss to the Magic: "The real question should be why do we give up 68 points in the first half and only 44 in the second half? And that's because in the second half, we played like a together team that was supporting each other, and not like strangers. That's how this has got to be. We're having too much petty nonsense that's going on that needs to go away."

