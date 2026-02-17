Indiana Pacers Record Projection Revealed For Second Half

The Indiana Pacers sit 15-40 through 55 games after the All-Star break.

Things have not gone according to plan for the Pacers this season, and they are limping to the finish, hoping to be among the teams that could acquire the number one pick in this year's draft. Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes believes the Pacers have just five more wins in them in the second half of the season.

"Early-season injuries across the roster eliminated any shot of the Indiana Pacers threatening a Play-In spot. They were never going to make any real noise with Tyrese Haliburton out for the year, but all those absences made a tanking gap year the obvious and correct play," Hughes wrote.

"Indy is going to struggle to crack 20 wins, but it'll muddle through the rest of the year with real hope on the horizon. It owns its own 2026 first-rounder after a prescient swap to reclaim it during the Finals last year, and its deadline deal for Ivica Zubac is a sign Indiana intends to hit the ground running as a refreshed contender in 2026-27.

"Currently ranked dead last in offensive efficiency, the Pacers are a good bet to stay there as they find frequent rest nights for Zubac and All-Star Pascal Siakam."

Indiana Pacers center Micah Potter fights for a rebound against Brooklyn Nets center Day'ron Sharpe. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Pacers Struggling to Find Wins This Season

The Pacers' chances of winning went down after the trade deadline when they sent their 2026 first-round pick with protections to the Los Angeles Clippers in the deal to acquire Ivica Zubac.

The Pacers need the pick to fall among the first four in the draft in order for them to keep their selection. If it falls anywhere between 5 and 9, the Clippers will retain the pick, and it will send the Pacers backwards with no top pick to work with for this summer.

This year's draft is really strong, so the Pacers would benefit tremendously from getting one of the top new rookies in the class. Among the potential prospects the team could get are Kansas guard Darryn Peterson, BYU forward AJ Dybantsa and Duke big man Cameron Boozer.

The Pacers return to the court for their first game of the second half when they take on the Washington Wizards. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside the Capital One Arena in the Nation's Capitol. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

