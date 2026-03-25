Luka, LeBron, Siakam, Reaves & Nembhard's status for Pacers-Lakers: Injuries, Preview, Odds

Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Mar. 25, 7:30 p.m. EST, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, Spectrum SportsNet (Los Angeles)

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM (Indiana), 710 AM/1330 AM (Los Angeles)

VITALS: The Indiana Pacers (16-56) and Los Angeles Lakers (46-26) meet for the second of two regular season matchups, with the Lakers winning the first matchup, (128-117 on Mar. 6).

The Pacers are 35-67 all-time versus the Spurs during the regular season, including 24-27 in home games and 11-40 in road games. The Lakers won the season series against the Pacers in the 2024-2025 regular season.

The Pacers come into this game with the worst record in the NBA, half a game behind the Washington Wizards and one game behind the Brooklyn Nets.

The Lakers, on the other hand, come into this game as the third seed in the West, eight games behind the second-seeded San Antonio Spurs, 1.5 games ahead of the fourth-seeded Denver Nuggets, two games ahead of the Minnesota Timberwolves and 2.5 games ahead of the Houston Rockets.

PROJECTED STARTERS

PACERS

G Andrew Nembhard

G Aaron Nesmith

C Jay Huff

F Pascal Siakam

F Jarace Walker

LAKERS

G Luka Doncic

G Austin Reaves

C DeAndre Ayton

F Marcus Smart

F LeBron James

INJURY REPORT

PACERS

Pascal Siakam: Probable - Knee

Andrew Nembhard: Probable - Calf

Aaron Nesmith: Probable - Ankle

Obi Toppin: Probable - Foot

Ivica Zubac: Out - Ribs

Johnny Furphy: Out - Knee

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Achilles

Taelon Peter: Doubtful - G League (Two-Way)

Ethan Thompson: Inactive - G League (Two-Way)

Jalen Slawson: Doubtful - G League (Two-Way)

LAKERS

Rui Hachimura: Questionable - Calf

Marcus Smart: Doubtful - Ankle

Adou Thiero: Questionable - Knee

Drew Timme: Probable - Ankle/G League (Two-Way)

Nick Smith Jr.: Active - G League (Two-Way)

Chris Mañon: Inactive - G League (Two-Way)

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Pacers +10.5 (-112), Lakers -18.5 (-108)

Moneyline: Pacers +390, Lakers -510

Total points scored: 238.5 (over -112, under -108)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle after loss to Orlando Magic: "Very competitive game. This is a very intense team to play in this building. Very tough, tough-minded. They've been decimated with injuries all year long like we have and so [Jamahl Mosley] is playing with half of his stars, maybe not even half of his stars, but they still come out and fight like crazy. We have not been playing well. The game two nights ago in San Antonio was very disappointing for all of us."

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Indiana Pacers On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket