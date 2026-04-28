What if the Indiana Pacers Draft AJ Dybantsa?

The NBA Draft Lottery is just twelve days away, and the Indiana Pacers’ fate lies in the hands of the ping-pong balls going their way. While it is easy to be a pessimist and think about how the Pacers are always on the wrong side of good things going their way, they still have as good a chance as anyone in the NBA Draft Lottery to land the No. 1 overall pick.

At this point, landing the No. 1 overall pick would basically mean the Indiana Pacers have added a 25.5 points per game scorer in AJ Dybantsa to their already deep roster.

Mar 12, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) protects the ball from Houston Cougars guard Milos Uzan (7) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

During the NCAA Tournament and the weeks after, it has been the consensus around the draft world that Dybantsa is the best prospect in the class and will be going No. 1 overall. He possess the size, the skill, and the leadership that every team wants when drafting a franchise cornerstone.

So, how does that impact the Pacers?

Well, before I answer that, I think the real question is: how does Indiana adding AJ Dybantsa to its' roster impact the Eastern Conference?

While the Eastern Conference has a handful of solid teams this season, only one team feels like a legitimate threat to win the NBA Finals. That team, of course, is the Boston Celtics.

May 27, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) and Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) push each other away to intercept the ball during the second quarter during game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

With a fully healthy roster, the Indiana Pacers have a strong case to already be in the same tier as the Boston Celtics—the only other team in the Eastern Conference with a legitimate shot at winning it all. That reality exists even WITHOUT adding AJ Dybantsa to the roster.

But if you add a player with legitimate superstar potential to a team already operating at a championship level, the ripple effects across the Eastern Conference would be significant. A 6-foot-9, two-way wing joining a core led by Tyrese Haliburton—who has emerged as one of the league’s premier playmakers—and supported by multi-time All-Star and NBA champion Pascal Siakam would give Indiana a foundation capable of competing at the highest level for years to come.

Apr 9, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) is embraced by forward Pascal Siakam (43) after scoring a basket against the Toronto Raptors in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Indiana is a team built on depth, and if they add to it by finding a star at the 'Fountain of Youth' in the NBA Draft, the window for this Pacers team isn’t just open for the next few seasons—it’s open for the next decade.

Teams in the East—outside of the Boston Celtics—that have any aspirations of reaching the NBA Finals would be wise to take advantage of this brief window while the Indiana Pacers sit atop the NBA Draft Lottery, because it’s unlikely that Indiana misses the playoffs again anytime soon.

Indiana landing AJ Dybantsa changes the future of this franchise in so many ways. He has the talent to potentially be the best player in franchise history, and if current management is to stay in charge, you have to believe they have the pedigree to build a contender for years to come.

Tyrese Haliburton is the best thing that has happened to the Indiana Pacers from both a player and culture standpoint since Hall of Fame shooting guard Reggie Miller. Having a leader like Haliburton for AJ Dybantsa to be paired with over the next decade would take the pressure off him from having to step into a major leadership role right away, while also giving him a teammate who has no issue sharing the spotlight.

Next to his mother Chelsea and father Ace, Brockton’s AJ Dybantsa declares for the 2026 NBA Draft at Davis School (K-8) in Brockton, Massachusetts on Thursday, April 23, 2026. | Jason Snow / The Enterprise / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For AJ Dybantsa, learning under proven veterans like Pascal Siakam (who he may need to do a Red Bull advertisement with) and T. J. McConnell would provide a strong foundation early in his career, particularly in understanding what it takes to be a professional. As he adjusts to the demands of a full NBA season, that experience would allow him to steadily develop and grow, ultimately blossoming into the superstar many believe he can become.

Indiana would be on the path every team would want if they land the No. 1 pick, and AJ Dybantsa is the perfect leader, player, person, and talent to make Indiana a household name in the NBA.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily Indiana Pacers podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.