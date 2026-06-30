Ethan Thompson Won't Be With Pacers Summer League Team; Roster Announced

The Indiana Pacers announced their Summer League roster on Tuesday afternoon, but one notable name was left off the roster: two-way wing/guard, Ethan Thompson.

A source confirmed to me that the talented Thompson is not playing for the Pacers Summer League team because he has committed to play for the Puerto Rico National Team. The Pacers Summer League roster will miss the scoring and defense that Thompson provides, but it opens up more opportunities for other players.

Indiana gave Jalen Slawson a qualifying offer on June 29, 2026, making him a restricted free agent. Slawson was converted to a two-way contract on February 28, 2026 this season and performed well throughout the remainder of the season. It makes sense that Indiana would want to bring him back since they originally only signed him for the remainder of the season.

Mar 17, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Jalen Slawson (18) drives to the basket in the second quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So, if Jalen Slawson is brought back, that creates a bit of a logjam for the three two-way spots. Ethan Thompson and Taelon Peter are already signed to two-way deals, and reports have indicated that the Pacers will sign the No. 38 overall pick, Purdue's Braden Smith, to a two-way contract.

Expectations were that the four players would likely be battling for the three spots during the NBA's Summer League, but with Thompson missing the event it makes things a little more interesting.

Braden Smith is likely a shoe-in for one of the two-way spots, and it will come down to what the Pacers value more. It would make sense for Jalen Slawson to be on a two-way contract, considering the position he plays is power forward and small-ball center in the G-League. This means it likely comes down to Peter or Thompson for the final spot. An interesting battle is among us.

The Summer League Roster

Braden Smith (3) drives to the basket in 2025. Smith scored 1,932 points between 2022-26. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Indiana Pacers Summer League team will be coached by assistant Johnny Carpenter, who joined the team this season with the departure of Mike Weinar.

Here is a look at the Pacers Summer League Roster:

Braden Smith - Purdue

Taelon Peter - Indiana Pacers

Kowacie Reeves, Jr. - Georgie Tech

Gabe McGlothan - Noblesville Boom (G League)

Jalen Slawson - Indiana Pacers

Tamin Lipsey - Iowa State

Rienk Mast - Nebraska

Keba Keita - Brigham Young

Jalen Warley - Gonzaga

Yuki Kawamura - Chicago Bulls

Taevion Kinsey - Santa Cruz Warriors (G League)

Alex Reese - Rip City Remix (G League)

Keion Brooks Jr. - Noblesville Boom (G League)

Cameron Hildreth - Noblesville Boom (G League)

MJ Iraldi - Noblesville Boom (G League)

Summer League Schedule

July 10th (Friday) at 4:30 PM EST vs. Cleveland

July 11th (Saturday) at 5:30 PM EST vs. Philadelphia

July 13th (Monday) at 4:30 PM EST vs. Toronto

July 15th (Wednesday) at 3:30 PM EST vs. Minnesota

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