Pacers vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds, Players to Watch for NBA Summer League

The Indiana Pacers and Minnesota Timberwolves have both struggled a bit in Summer League, as neither team had a high pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

On Wednesday, they kick off a loaded slate of games at 3:30 p.m. EST, and one of these teams will get back to .500 with a win.

The Timberwoves were blown out by the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night, and they now have back-to-back losses by 19 or more points. Yet, oddsmakers have set them as small favorites against this Pacers squad.

Betting on Summer League is extremely volatile, especially since teams are more focused on development during these matchups. I personally will stay away from most Summer League games, but the odds do give fans a glimpse into the general perception around their young cores.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for this matchup.

Pacers vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Pacers +1.5 (-115)

Timberwolves -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Pacers: +102

Timberwolves: -122

Total

185.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Pacers vs. Timberwolves How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, July 15

Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Cox Pavilion

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Pacers record: 1-2

Timberwolves record: 1-2

Pacers vs. Timberwolves Injury Reports

Pacers Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Timberwolves Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Pacers vs. Timberwolves Key Player to Watch

Braden Smith, Guard, Pacers

Second-round pick Braden Smith has had a rough Summer League so far, shooting 1-for-8, 3-for-6 and then 0-for-7 from the field. He failed to score in Monday’s one-point loss to the Toronto Raptors.

Smith was an elite player at Purdue, setting the all-time record for assists, but his scoring has found its way to Las Vegas. If there is a positive to take away, Smith had nine dimes and just two turnovers on Monday, so he’s not letting his poor shooting get to him.

The Pacers likely will start him again on Wednesday as he looks to have a breakthrough performance. Smith’s best showing this summer was a 16-point game in an overtime loss against the 76ers.

Pacers vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick

I’m shocked to see Minnesota favored in this game, as it struggled to compete with Denver and Portland – two teams that didn’t have a first-round pick as well in the 2026 draft.

While Indiana only has one win, it has back-to-back losses by seven or fewer point, including one game that went to overtime.

Since both of these teams are off to a slow start in Vegas, I’d much rather take the points here and bet on another rough showing from the Wolves. Minnesota has allowed over 100 points while failing to break 90 in back-to-back games, while the Pacers have cleared the 90-point mark in all three of their meetings.

Pick: Pacers +1.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .