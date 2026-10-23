Haliburton Returns in Triple H-Inspired Jacket

After more than a year on the sidelines, Tyrese Haliburton is officially back in the NBA, and he made sure nobody missed it. The Indiana Pacers star sat out the entire previous season after rupturing his right Achilles tendon in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals. That long and grueling recovery finally came to an end Wednesday night, when Indiana opened its season on the road against the New Orleans Pelicans.

A Return Fit for a Wrestling Legend

Haliburton has never been shy about his love of professional wrestling, and he leaned into it fully for his big night. He arrived at the arena wearing a denim-and-leather jacket modeled after the one Triple H wore when he made his own famous comeback in January 2002.

The tribute was a fitting one. Triple H, now WWE's chief content officer, suffered a devastating quadriceps tear during a match in May 2001, an injury that pulled the muscle away from the bone. Just eight months later, he stunned the crowd at Madison Square Garden with a surprise return, sporting a jacket with his name stitched across the back. It remains one of the most celebrated comebacks in wrestling history, and Haliburton clearly saw a bit of his own story in it.

The Game Himself Set the Stage

The outfit did not come out of nowhere. Before he arrived in New Orleans, Haliburton posted a hype video to his Instagram account narrated by Triple H himself. The clip built anticipation for the return and seemed to drop a hint about the look Haliburton had planned for his walk into the building.

For fans who follow both the NBA and WWE, it was a rare moment where the two worlds lined up perfectly: a basketball star coming back from a career-altering injury, introduced by the man whose own comeback set the standard.

A History of Crossover Moments

This is far from the first time Haliburton and Triple H have connected. In March 2025, Haliburton laced up custom D-Generation X sneakers for a game, honoring the rebellious wrestling faction that Triple H helped lead. That night turned into a memorable one, as Haliburton sank a game-winning four-point play and later earned public praise from Triple H for the performance.

His wrestling fandom extends well beyond footwear. Haliburton was in attendance when the Royal Rumble came to Indianapolis in February 2024. A few months later, in June 2024, he playfully squared off with New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson at a WWE event, a moment that delighted fans of both leagues.

From Finals Heartbreak to a Fresh Start

The emotional weight of this return is tied directly to how Haliburton's last full season ended. In 2025, he guided the Pacers on a surprising run to the NBA Finals, where Indiana pushed the Oklahoma City Thunder to a decisive seventh game before falling short. Losing a title series is painful enough, but Haliburton also suffered his Achilles injury in that same Game 7, turning a historic season into a long road back.

Achilles tears are among the most difficult injuries for any basketball player to overcome. Recovery demands months of patient rehab, careful conditioning and a mental toughness that is rarely seen by the public. Haliburton spent all of last season working through that process away from the spotlight.

What His Return Means for Indiana

For the Pacers, getting their floor general back changes everything. Haliburton's vision, pace and playmaking were at the heart of the team's Finals run, and his presence gives Indiana a real chance to build on that success.

Wednesday's season opener was about more than one game. It marked the end of a difficult chapter and the start of a new one. And true to form, Haliburton made his entrance with the kind of flair that would make any wrestling legend proud.