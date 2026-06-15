After the conclusion of the NBA Finals, ESPN released an article titled ‘Post-Finals NBA Power Rankings’.

Ten ESPN analysts were asked to power rank all thirty teams to formulate this list.

The ten analysts were:

-Tim Bontemps

-Jamal Collier

-Michael C. Wright

-Tim MacMahon

-Dave McMenamin

-Ohm Youngmisuk

-Vincent Goodwill

-Anthony Slater

-Ben Golliver

-Zach Kram

According to the overall ranking, the Indiana Pacers ranked 5th in the Eastern Conference and 11th in the NBA.

Mar 17, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) looks to drive past Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) in the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The four teams listed above Indiana in the East were: New York (3), Boston (4), Detroit (5), and Cleveland (7).

The top ten teams were:

1. Thunder

2. Spurs

3. Knicks

4. Celtics

5. Pistons

6. Nuggets

7. Cavaliers

8. Timberwolves

9. Lakers

10. Rockets

To say that these rankings are wrong is unfair to the analysts who compiled the list.

There are so many questions about this Pacers team that are fair to ask, while still believing they’ll be a top five team in the East.

Feb 2, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) in the second half against the Houston Rockets at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

First and foremost, you have no idea how Tyrese Haliburton will look after missing 16 months. While everyone believes that Haliburton will return to form, there’s no guarantee of that. This long absence does make you feel better about him coming back 100% healthy, but it will take time to catch up with the speed of the game.

Mar 18, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Ivica Zubac (40) dribbles the ball as Portland Trail Blazers center/forward Robert Williams III (35) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Then, you have no film of how Zubac will fit with this group, especially next to Haliburton and Siakam. Big Zu is a special player that can do a lot of good things, but his fit is the complete opposite of what this Pacers team has had success with the last few seasons. Going from Myles Turner to Ivica Zubac is an upgrade in talent overall, but stylistically a drastic change.

Apr 7, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) shoots the ball in the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Lastly, you don’t know what the Pacers will look like with their bench unit. After departing with Bennedict Mathurin in the Zubac trade, Indiana let go of their best on-ball scorer off the bench. Of course Mathurin wanted a bigger role and rightfully so, but the Pacers knew that the pathway to playing time was crowded and financially it didn’t make sense to pay him starter-level money for a bench-level role. As currently constructed Indiana does not have a scorer off their bench and McConnell is another year older, and will turn 35 before the playoffs.

Final Thoughts

Mar 6, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle reacts against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

These way too early predictions are a good way to evaluate where your team is before the offseason, but it’s also pointless when so many roster moves are going to be made. Whichever team adds Giannis will likely move some in the power rankings, and if a surprising trade happens, it could alter the outlook of the league.

I don’t believe that the Pistons or Cavaliers as currently constructed are better than the Pacers, nor do I feel that way about the Lakers (who have half a roster right now) and the Rockets. Indiana on paper is much deeper and more talented than those teams, and they have the better coach.

It will be an exciting season for Pacers fans moving forward as they look to erase the entirety of the 2025-26 season and get back to their quest for a title in 2027.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.