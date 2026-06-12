6 Players the Pacers Could Target for their Sixth Man

The Indiana Pacers have a solid roster in place, but their bench is still missing a dynamic scoring punch at the two or three spot.

As the team scours the market to see what players could be available to fill the void that was created when Bennedict Mathurin was traded to the Clippers, I did the same by going through the top bench scorers in the NBA last year.

According to NBA.com's bench stats, I nailed down the top 15 players based on points per game, but to qualify for this exercise, those players had to have played at least 40 games off the bench.

Here were the 15 players based on points per game to play in 40 bench games or more:

-Jaime Jaquez Jr. | Miami Heat

-Collin Sexton | Chicago Bulls

-Anfernee Simons | Chicago Bulls

-Ayo Dosunmu | Minnesota Timberwolves

-Tim Hardaway Jr. | Denver Nuggets

-Ajay Mitchell | Oklahoma City Thunder

-Reed Sheppard | Houston Rockets

-Brice Sensabaugh | Utah Jazz

-Malik Monk | Sacramento Kings

-Brandon Williams | Dallas Mavericks

-Quentin Grimes | Philadelphia 76ers

-Klay Thompson | Dallas Mavericks

-Cam Spencer | Memphis Grizzlies

-Isaiah Joe | Oklahoma City Thunder

-Dylan Harper | San Antonio Spurs

Out of the players qualified, only one name seems entirely untouchable, and that is Dylan Harper of the San Antonio Spurs. He was last in points per game out of this group, but it is clear that he will be the second best Spur in a matter of time.

The other name that would be the hardest to acquire via trade is Reed Sheppard. While his time in Houston has been underwhelming, he is a talented ball handler and shooter. However, his fit with this team doesn't make that much sense next to McConnell.

Out of the list above, here are my Top 6 for the Sixth Man:

1. Ayo Dosunmu - 26 years old

Apr 7, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ayo Dosunmu (13) looks on in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

How to acquire: Free Agency or Trade

Ayo Dosunmu is by far the best option on this list for the Indiana Pacers. Before the Bulls traded Dosunmu to the Timberwolves reports came out that the Pacers and Bulls had talked about a swap between Mathurin and Dosunmu.

It is clear the Pacers were interested, but of course Indiana was not going to make a move like that unless they felt there was zero chance at acquiring Ivica Zubac. Now that the Pacers have Big Zu and Ayo was traded to Minnesota, the path to acquiring the coveted backup guard is challenging.

Coming off a terrific season and postseason, there will be several suitors for Dosunmu on the open market. A return to Minnesota seems like the likeliest outcome, because they have his bird rights and can exceed the salary cap to bring him back, plus they have a serious need there with Donte DiVincenzo sidelined with a torn Achilles.

Indiana would have to make roster moves to free up enough space to offer him the full mid-level exception, or they would need to agree to a sign-and-trade with the Timberwovles, and that would be a near impossible task.

Apr 7, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ayo Dosunmu (13) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers center Jay Huff (32) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

At the end of the day, Dosunmu is a great two-way 6th man, who can score from all over the court and defend. He has the ability to carry the load offensively for stretches throughout the game and plays with a relentless motor.

His market rose all the way up after filling in for the injured Anthony Edwards and DiVincenzo in Round 1 against the Denver Nuggets. Adding Dosunmu would be an upgrade from what they previously had in Mathurin. They're different players, but overall, Dosunmu is a more balanced player, and more consistent.

2025-2026 Stats

50 games off the bench

13.7 points

3.3 assists

2.6 rebounds

52.6% from

FG 42.7% from 3

87% from FT

2. Anfernee Simons - 27 years old

Dec 26, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Boston Celtics guard Anfernee Simons (4) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Kam Jones (7) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

How to acquire: Free Agency or Trade

To save money on their books, the Boston Celtics shipped out Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers to acquire Anfernee Simons, who was on an expiring deal. Simons was later flipped at the NBA Trade Deadline for Nikola Vucevic as Boston tried to sure up their frontcourt.

This season, Simons spent more time coming off the bench than he did starting, and he thrived in his role as a microwave scorer. He is coming off of a 4-year $100M contract, and expectations are that he will sign for the full mid-level exception.

Feb 19, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Anfernee Simons (22) shoots against the Toronto Raptors during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Similar to Dosunmu, this would require the Pacers making roster moves to clear up the cap space to be able to afford him. Unlike Dosunmu though, Chicago is entering into a rebuild with a new coach and new-look team. Indiana might be able to pull off a sign-and-trade type of deal to acquire Simons, but it would still take some work.

The Pacers are looking for a player who can run the offense, and at times carry it when the starters leave the floor. Adding a player who can handle the ball, has an elite percentage from three-point range, and is an explosive athlete would give the Pacers the extra scoring punch off the bench that they desperately need.

2025-26 Stats

50 games off the bench

14.0 points

2.4 rebounds

2.3 assists

43.9% from FG

39.4% from 3

88.9% from FT

3. Isaiah Joe - 26 years old

Mar 29, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (11) drives to the basket beside Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

How to acquire: Trade

The Oklahoma City Thunder are filled with several financial decisions heading into the 2026 offseason, and as a second-apron team, there is a good chance that multiple of their bench guys could be available in a trade.

Isaiah Joe is a 6-foot-4 shooting guard who is a flamethrower from outside. The former Arkansas Razorback drilled 43.7% of his 428 three-point attempts last season for the Thunder and is making a team-friendly $11,323,006 this season, and has a team option for next year.

May 24, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (11) moves the ball in the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs during game four of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

But it isn't just his shooting that makes him a pivotal piece off the bench. He moves without the basketball incredibly well, keeping defenses honest and using his gravity to open space in the paint. If he is ran off the three-point line he isn't a turnover waiting to happen either, as he can nicely put the ball on the floor and kick it to open teammates.

Defensively, Joe is a scrappy and disruptive defender. He isn't big, but he is quick and will dart into passing lanes, and he is unafraid to step in front of an opponent barreling down the paint and take a charge.

Joe is a good fit for what the Pacers need on the court and from a financial perspective.

2025-26 Stats

62 games off the bench

10.7 points

2.5 rebounds

1.2 assists

46.3% from FG

43.7% from 3

88.1% from FT

4. Quentin Grimes - 26 years old

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Kam Jones (7) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

How to acquire: Free Agency or Trade

Quentin Grimes is a skilled guard that brings it on both ends of the floor. He's an elite catch-and-shoot three-point shooter, but also is a disciplined scorer, picking his spots and taking high-quality shots versus rushing things.

Defensively, he's a master at navigating screens thanks to his quick feet and with his quick hands, he can disrupt passing lanes to create steals and getting out in transition. His feel on the defensive side of the ball is what makes him a special bench player.

Apr 12, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) reacts against the Milwaukee Bucks in the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Last season Grimes was looking for a contract in the $20M-$30M range but was unable to find any team willing to offer that. He settled and signed a qualifying offer with the 76ers for roughly $8.7M.

Similar to Dosunmu and Simons, Grimes will likely receive the full mid-level exception, which is equivalent to $15M per year. If Indiana create the cap space to make this signing happen, it would be a smart decision since Grimes would provide the Pacers with two-way abilities. A sign-and-trade is on the table as well, but again, that is an extremely difficult thing to pull off.

2025-26 Stats

56 games off the bench

12.3 points

2.9 assists

3.5 rebounds

46.2% from FG

38.0% from 3

83.8% from FT

5. Jaime Jaquez Jr. - 25 years old

Mar 29, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Kobe Brown (24) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

How to acquire: Trade

The first and only forward on this list for me is Jaime Jaquez Jr. After a sophomore slump, Jacquez really turned things around in his third season, finishing third in Sixth Man of the Year voting and providing the Heat with starter level minutes at 28 per game.

Belief is that Jaquez Jr. will be included in the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade if the Heat are the team to land the talented superstar. However, there's been rumblings that Milwaukee could flip some of the players they acquire from Miami if they want to turn those into different assets.

For Jaquez, he was drafted in the same draft as Jarace Walker and Ben Sheppard with the 18th overall pick. He was brought in for a pre-draft workout with current Indiana Pacer, Kobe Brown (who is a free agent this summer), Andre Jackson Jr., and three other players.

Jan 10, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Miami Heat guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

This means that Jaquez is due for a new contract which is why the Bucks might be willing to move off of him. How much will he want next offseason? Probably more than Jarace Walker and close to $15-20M a year. That could be in the Pacers price range, but the closer it gets to $20M the tougher it is to see him fitting in financially,

The rebounding, passing, and effect field goal percentage are what makes Jaquez an intriguing player. He processes the game fast, making quick reads and keeping the offense flowing. He loves to use his size and muscle to drive to the basket and finish through contact.

With a high basketball IQ, he reads both sides of the ball well, and is a feisty defender who can guard multiple positions. He would provide the Pacers with a versatile wing who can do it on both ends of the floor, his three-point shot would need some improvement, but aside from that, there is a ton to like.

2025-26 Stats

74 games off the bench

15.4 points

4.7 assists

5.0 rebounds

51.0% from FG

32.0% from 3

76.9% from FT

6. Cam Spencer - 26 years old

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Cam Spencer (24) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Kam Jones (7) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

How to acquire: Trade

What Cam Spencer did on the floor for the Grizzlies last season cannot be overlooked. He put up insane offensive numbers. shooting 47.2% from three and 95.6% from the free throw line. Indiana has needed a floor spacing guard off the bench ever since trading Buddy Hield, and Spencer could be the perfect fit for this team.

While Spencer is not a great individual defender, he is a strong team defender who plays within the system and plays with a never give up mindset. His feel for the game is what makes him a strong player on both sides of the ball.

Outside from the excellent three-point shooting, he has a low turnover rate, taking care of the basketball and effective in the pick-and-roll. He is praised for being an extension of the coach on the floor, with the ability to play on or off the ball, impacting the team's offense in a positive way.

Feb 27, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Cam Spencer (24) brings the ball up court against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Spencer is under contract with the rebuilding Grizzlies at an extremely team-friendly deal for $2.4M this season, $2.6M next season, and a $2.8M team option in 2028-29. Spencer was the 53rd pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and was traded from the Pistons to the Grizzlies.

Indiana being able to acquire Spencer would be possible, but the Grizzlies do have a handful of guards and are also sitting pretty with picks No. 3, No. 16, and No. 32 in the upcoming draft. There will be tough decisions to be made by the Grizzlies front office as they enter in this lengthy rebuild, and I can see a world where Spencer is available.

The only cause for concern is that a backcourt of McConnell and Spencer would be too small come playoff time for the Pacers. However, with how tenacious they are on defense, they could wreak so much havoc on their opponents that it would become instant offense for how much pressure they apply defensively. There is a lot more to like than to not like, but there are better options for the Pacers.

2025-26 Stats

52 games off the bench

11.0 points

4.5 assists

2.2 rebounds

49.1% from FG

47.2% from 3

95.6% from FT

Final Thoughts

Mar 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward James Johnson (16), forward Obi Toppin (1) and guard T.J. McConnell (9) watch from the bench during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

The Pacers have a handful of options to target via trade or free agency to address their sixth man spot. For this exercise, I only went off players who came off the bench last season at a maximum 40 games.

It did not include players the Pacers could acquire that had larger roles last season, that would be willing to come off the bench for a chance to compete for a championship.

Filling the void of Bennedict Mathurin's offensive production will be something this team needs to address, but if they can find a better defensive player than Mathurin in their quest for bench help, that's the ultimate goal.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.