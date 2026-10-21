Indiana Pacers-New Orleans Pelicans Preview: Injuries, Betting Odds & Starters

Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Oct. 21, 8:00 p.m. EST, Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: DAZN (Indiana), KSBI, Gulf Coast Sports Network (New Orleans)

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM (Indiana), 870 AM, 105.3 FM (New Orleans)

VITALS: The Indiana Pacers and New Orleans Pelicans meet for a preseason game, with four regular season matchups to come in 2026-2027.

The Pacers are 31-22 all-time against the Pelicans during the regular season, including 18-9 in home games and 13-13 in road games.

In 2025-2026, the two teams split the season series, 1-1. (128-109 Pelicans win in December 2025, 127-119 Pacers win in January 2026).

The Pacers are set to build on their 2025 NBA Finals run now that star point guard Tyrese Haliburton is fully back in the fold for the regular season. Additionally, the Pacers essentially replaced Myles Turner and Bennedict Mathurin from that Finals team with Ivica Zubac and Kelly Oubre Jr. It was be interesting to see how Hailburton and Zubac connect on the pick-and-roll; Indiana is expected to play fast again under coach Rick Carlisle.

The Pelicans are not expected to compete for much in the Western Conference, after keeping the roster relatively intact from a season ago. They could surprise if Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III can carry the team -- though both could also be trade candidates.

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Pacers -3.5 (-112), Pelicans +3.5 (-108)

Moneyline: Pacers -154, Pelicans +130

Total points scored: 239.5 (over -108, under -112)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton on how he feels leading up to opening night: "Just really excited to get back on the floor. It's been a long journey to get here. Preseason, I think, was a fun kind of starting point."

"Good place to get some film on us to watch, take the good, take the bad. You kind of just have to flush it all, right now, as we prepare for Game 1, but I'm really excited to be back on the floor and looking forward to everything that comes with an NBA season, the good, the bad, the ugly. It'll be fun."

INJURY REPORT

PACERS

Aaron Nesmith: Out - Hamstring

T.J. McConnell: Out - Hamstring

Johnny Furphy: Out - Knee

Braden Smith: Active - (Two-Way)

Kobe Brown: Active - (Two-Way)

Jalen Slawson: Active - (Two-Way)

PELICANS

Malik Dia: Active - (Two-Way)

Jaron Pierre Jr.: Active - (Two-Way)

Julian Reese: Active - (Two-Way)

PROJECTED STARTERS

PACERS

G Tyrese Haliburton

G Andrew Nembhard

C Ivica Zubac

F Kelly Oubre

F Pascal Siakam

PELICANS

G Dejounte Murray

G Herbert Jones

C Yves Missi

F Trey Murphy

F Zion Williamson

STORYLINES

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Indiana Pacers On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket