Pacers waive three players before regular season

INDIANAPOLIS -- With the Pacers preseason and training camp officially in the books, Indiana had to make three small roster moves.

Before training camp began, the Paccers agreed to Exhibit-10 contracts with both Keiba Keta and Rienk Mast. They were able to spend the entirety of training camp and the preseason with the blue and gold before being waived on Saturday afternoon.

The two centers were apart of the Pacers Summer League roster and played significant roles. Now that they've been waived, they will join Indiana's G League affiliate, the Noblesville Boom.

In four preseason games, Mast was the more impressive of the two. He scored 20 points total on 7-15 from the field (46.7%) and 6-9 from three (66.7%). He had a total of 14 rebounds and 2 assists in 43 minutes of play.

Keita also played in all four preseason games but only logged 27 minutes of play. He went an efficient 9-11 (81.8%) from the floor for 18 points. He corralled a total of 10 rebounds and blocked two shots. His most efficient showing was in the preseason finale, connecting on multiple plays with point guard Braden Smith.

James Johnson waived

Sep 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Pacers forward James Johnson (16) poses for a photo during media day. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While some fans might be surprised by the news that Johnson was waived by the Pacers, this was the plan all along.

Indiana brought Johnson into camp to be a mentor for the younger players on the roster while also serving as a great locker room connector.

However, with where Indiana sits financially, they cannot legally sign him to a veterans minumum contract. At least not right now. This is why the signed him to an Exhibit-9 deal.

The earliest Indiana can sign James Johnson back would be Nov. 5, 2026. His veterans minimum contract would be prorated and fit into the Pacers salary cap.

Mar 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward James Johnson (16), forward Obi Toppin (1) and guard T.J. McConnell (9) watch from the bench during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan spoke before the season and said there has been no discussion with Johnson or his agents about a return after training camp.

“We do have an open roster spot that becomes more flexible as the season goes on,” Buchanan said. “We’ll evaluate where the team’s at, and if it’s right to have somebody like James back, we’ll look at it.”

Whether Johnson finishes the season with the Pacers remains to be seen, but there’s no denying he has the respect of the franchise, his teammates and the fan base.

With Indiana's limited financial resources they have to be smart with how they use their available space. Johnson will clearly be at the top of the Pacers' list, but if there are any significant injuries that happen between now and when he's eligible to return, Indiana might have to pivot to signing someone else.

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