Pacers Summer League Wrap Up: Evaluating Every Player on Indiana's Summer Roster

The Indiana Pacers finished NBA Summer League with a 2-3 record, but the standings were never the point.

Summer League is about evaluating prospects, identifying developmental pieces and determining which players deserve an opportunity to continue with an organization. While Indiana didn't have a single player from its projected regular-season roster in Las Vegas, there were still plenty of individual storylines worth following.

Here's how every player on the Pacers' 15-man Summer League roster performed.

1. Jalen Slawson

Slawson Dunking | Pacers.com

Slawson entered Las Vegas as Indiana's featured player and largely lived up to the billing.

After an inefficient opening game, the 6-foot-9 forward settled in and became the team's most impactful player on both ends of the floor. His three-point shot remains inconsistent, but he repeatedly attacked the rim, generated quality offense and played with relentless energy. Defensively, he protected the basket well and routinely made hustle plays that don't always show up on the box score.

Slawson looked like the player most deserving of Indiana's final two-way contract. The only real concern is whether another team offers him a standard NBA deal. Because the Pacers are hard-capped at the first apron, they are unable to match a standard contract offer, even though Slawson is a restricted free agent. The only way Slawson is on the Pacers next season is if he agrees to a two-way contract.

Stats

Game 1: 15 points, 4-15 shooting (2-9 from 3), 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 5 blocks, 3 turnovers, 1 steal



Game 2: 26 points, 8-16 shooting (1-5 from 3), 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block, 1 steal, 2 turnovers



Game 3: 21 points, 6-13 shooting (1-4 from 3), 8 rebounds, 4 turnovers, 2 blocks, 1 assist



Game 4: 20 points, 6-12 shooting (2-5 from 3), 9 rebounds, 4 blocks, 3 assists, 6 turnovers



Game 5: 22 points, 8-15 shooting (3-8 from 3), 4 rebounds, 4 blocks, 3 assists, 3 turnovers, 1 steal



Final Stats: 104 points, 32-71 shooting (45%), 9-31 from 3 (29%), 32 rebounds, 13 assists, 16 blocks, 3 steals, 18 turnovers

2. Braden Smith

Braden Smith | Pacers.com

It was an uneven Summer League debut for Indiana's 38th overall pick.

Smith struggled to score efficiently, shooting just 26 percent from the field, but he also showcased the passing ability that made him one of college basketball's best floor generals. His seven assists per game highlighted his vision and feel for the game.

His lack of size and athleticism was noticeable against NBA-level athletes, particularly creating separation to get open looks and dealing with quicker and longer guards. Smith will likely spend significant time with the Boom as he learns the speed and physicality of the game.

There were flashes of why the Pacers drafted him, but he remains a long-term project. Compared to previous Pacers guards Kam Jones and RayJ Dennis, Smith's Summer League performance was less convincing.

Stats

Game 1: 5 points, 1-8 shooting (1-5 from 3), 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, 4 turnovers



Game 2: 16 points, 3-6 shooting (1-3 from 3), 5 assists, 2 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 turnover



Game 3: 0 points, 0-7 shooting (0-4 from 3), 9 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 turnovers



Game 4: 8 points, 3-6 shooting (2-2 from 3), 8 assists, 6 rebounds, 4 turnovers



Game 5: 5 points, 2-7 shooting (1-3 from 3), 9 assists, 3 rebounds, 3 turnovers, 1 steal



Final Stats: 34 points, 9-34 shooting (26.4%), 5-17 from 3 (29.4%), 35 assists, 22 rebounds, 8 steals, 14 turnovers

3. Taelon Peter

Peter drives against Cleveland | Pacers.com

Peter quietly impoved as Summer League progressed.

He rarely forced the action, choosing his spots offensively (mostly with floor spacing and three-point shooting) while providing solid defense throughout the five games. His steady approach also made him easy to overlook compared to some of the roster's more aggressive socrers.

Indiana took a worthwhile swing selecting him late in last year's draft, and he showed noticeable growth from a year ago. Whether that growth is enough to earn one of the organization's remaining developmental spots is another question. I came away encouraged, but not convinced.

Stats

Game 1: 13 points, 4-8 shooting (3-7 from 3), 3 assists, 2 turnovers



Game 2: 6 points, 2-5 shooting (0-3 from 3), 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 turnovers, 1 steal



Game 3: 10 points, 4-7 shooting (2-5 from 3), 2 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 turnovers, 1 assist



Game 4: 9 points, 3-5 shooting (3-5 from 3), 1 assist, 1 steal, 1 turnover



Game 5: 14 points, 5-11 shooting (2-8 from 3), 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 4 turnovers



Final Stats: 52 points, 18-36 shooting (50%), 10-28 from 3 (35.7%), 8 assists, 8 rebounds, 6 steals, 11 turnovers

4. Rienk Mast

Rienk Mast dunking | Pacers.com

Mast may have been the biggest surprise for the Summer League Pacers.

The former Nebraska big man consistently made smart basketball plays. He knocked down perimeter shots, rebounded well, attacked closesouts and displayed excellent offensive processing throughout.

His defensive in the pick-and-roll had its issues, and he is not a rim protector, but the Pacers knew that when they brought him in. His offense is why they borught him in, but he looked far more polsihed than expected.

If Mast doesn't land a two-way roster spot with another team, the Paces should make him a priority to add to the Boom.

Stats

Game 1: 16 points, 6-12 shooting (1-6 from 3), 11 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 turnover



Game 2: 10 points, 4-12 shooting (2-7 from 3), 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 turnovers



Game 3: 23 points, 8-14 shooting (3-7 from 3), 10 rebounds, 1 block, 1 turnover



Game 4: Did Not Play



Game 5: 12 points, 5-10 shooting (2-4 from 3), 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 turnover



Final Stats: 61 points, 23-48 shooting (47.9%), 8-24 from 3 (33.3%), 36 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, 1 block, 6 turnovers

5. Yuki Kawamura

Yuki shooting FTs | Pacers.com

Kawamura quickly became one of the most entertaining players on the roster.

His speed with the ball and creative passing produced several highlight-reel assists. Few players manipulated defenses as well as he did, especially in transition.

However, there is no denying that his size remains an undeniable obstacle. At 5-foot-7, opposing offenses consistently targeted him defensively, and he struggled to score efficiently against bigger defenders. He failed to connect on his three-point shot more than once, going 1-13 in five games.

His previous NBA experience showed, but so did the physical limitations that continue to make earning a full-time NBA role difficult.

Stats

Game 1: 8 points, 3-5 shooting (0-2 from 3), 4 assists, 1 rebound, 1 turnover



Game 2: 12 points, 2-4 shooting (1-2 from 3), 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 turnovers



Game 3: 10 points, 2-8 shooting (0-4 from 3), 1 assist, 1 steal, 4 turnovers



Game 4: 6 points, 2-7 shooting (0-2 from 3), 4 assists



Game 5: 5 points, 2-8 shooting (0-3 from 3), 12 assists, 3 turnovers, 5 rebounds, 1 steal



Final Stats: 41 points, 11-32 shooting (34.3%), 1-13 from 3 (7.6%), 24 assists, 9 rebounds, 2 steals, 10 turnovers

6. Gabe McGlothan

Gabe McGlothan shoots a corner three. | Pacers.com

McGlothan's Summer League looked a lot like his preseason play for the Pacers.

He rebounded well, knocked down a few perimeter shots and competed defensively, but his offensive efficiency remained inconsistent.

Indiana rewarded him with a hardship 10-day contract last season, though he never saw the floor. Right now, he still profiles as a productive G League player more than an NBA two-way candidate.

Stats

Game 1: 6 points, 2-5 shooting (0-1 from 3), 5 rebounds, 1 block



Game 2: 3 points 1-7 shooting (1-4 from 3), 2 rebounds



Game 3: 16 points, 3-4 shooting (2-2 from 3), 6 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 turnover



Game 4: 12 points, 4-9 shooting (2-5 from 3), 2 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 turnover



Game 5: 7 points, 3-7 shooting (0-3 from 3), 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 4 steals



Final Stats: 44 points, 13-32 shooting (40.6%), 5-15 from 3 (33.3%), 20 rebounds, 8 steals, 1 block, 1 assist, 2 turnovers

7. Keba Keita

Keita dunks the ball. | Pacers.com

Keita's athletic tools continue to stand out.

He's explosive around the rim, rebounds aggressively, blocks shots, throws down lobs and has terrific hands. While he is undersized for a traditional center, his athleticism was on full display.

His play this in Summer League makes him an intriguing developmental investment for the Pacers and Boom.

Stats

Game 1: 5 points, 2-2 shooting, 2 rebounds, 1 block



Game 2: 6 points, 2-2 shooting, 1 rebound, 1 assist, 1 turnover



Game 3: Did Not Play



Game 4: 10 points, 5-11 shooting, 5 rebounds, 3 blocks, 1 turnover



Game 5: 14 points, 6-7 shooting, 7 rebounds, 2 steals, 3 blocks



Final Stats: 35 points, 15-22 shooting (68.1%), 15 rebounds, 7 blocks, 2 steals, 1 assist, 2 turnovers

8. Taveion Kinsey

Kinsey shooting a corner three. | Pacers.com

Kinsey exploded in the opener, knocking down four of his five three-point attempts, but never found his rhythm again, finishing hust 1-for-5 from deep the rest of the Summer League play.

He had a few solid moments off the bench but ultimately didn't separate himself from the rest of the roster.

Stats

Game 1: 16 points, 4-5 shooting (4-5 from 3), 1 rebound, 1 assist, 1 turnover



Game 2: 0 points, 1 rebound



Game 3: 7 points, 1-5 shooting (1-4 from 3), 2 assists, 1 rebound, 1 turnover



Game 4: 3 points, 1-3 shooting (0-1 from 3)



Game 5: Did Not Play



Final Stats: 26 points, 6-13 shooting (46.1%), 5-10 from 3 (50%), 3 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 turnovers

9. Cameron Hildreth

Cameron Hildreth shoots the ball. | Pacers.com

Hildreth didn't crack the regular rotation until later in Summer League, but he made the most of his opportunity.

Across two games, he shot 6-for-8 from the field, finishing with 20 points. Although it was a small sample size, it was a reminder how skilled of a guard he is. Hildreth should continue to get run as a primary rotation player with the Boom.

Stats

Game 1: Did Not Play



Game 2: Did Not Play



Game 3: Did Not Play



Game 4: 11 points, 3-3 shooting (2-2 from 3), 1 rebound, 1 assist, 1 steal, 1 turnover



Game 5: 9 points, 3-5 shooting (1-2 from 3), 1 steal, 2 turnovers



Final Stats: 20 points, 6-8 shooting (75%), 3-4 from 3 (75%), 2 steals, 1 rebound, 1 assist, 3 turnovers

10. Tamin Lipsey

Lipsey walking to the Pacers first summer league game. | Pacers.com

Lipsey only appeared in two games, spending much of his time sharing the floor with Braden Smith.

That limited his opportunities as the primary ball handler, and he was mostly the fifth option in the starting five. This made his statistical production difficult to evaluate.

Indiana signed him to an Exhibt 10 contract immediately following the NBA Draft. This makes him a logical candidate to spend next season with the Boom.

Stats

Game 1: 4 points, 2-4 shooting (0-1 from 3), 4 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 turnover



Game 2: 3 points, 1-5 shooting (1-4 from 3), 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 turnover



Game 3: Did Not Play



Game 4: Did Not Play



Game 5: Did Not Play



Final Stats: 7 points, 3-9 shooting (33.3%), 1-5 from 3 (20%), 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 2 turnovers

11. Keion Brooks Jr.

Brooks at practice | Pacers.com

Brooks opened Summer League with back-to-back 11 point performances before fading over the next two games.

His impact never matched what he provided in the G League last season, where he played a much larger role offensively.

Stats

Game 1: 11 points, 3-7 shooting (0-2 from 3), 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block, 1 turnover



Game 2: 11 points, 2-6 shooting (1-3 from 3), 4 rebounds, 3 turnovers



Game 3: 0 points, 0-3 shooting (0-3 from 3), 1 assist, 1 block, 1 turnover



Game 4: 4 points, 1-4 shooting (0-1 from 3), 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal



Game 5: Did Not Play



Final Stats: 26 points, 6-20 shooting (30%), 1-9 from 3 (11.1%), 12 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks, 1 steal, 5 turnovers

12. MJ Iraldi

MJ Iraldi walks into the Pacers Summer League game. | Pacers.com

Iraldi only appeared in the fianl two games, finishing 2-for-4 from the field and 1-for-3 from beyond the arc.

Nothing statistically jumped off the page, but he brought consistent energy and hustle in limited minutes.

Stats

Game 1: Did Not Play



Game 2: Did Not Play



Game 3: Did Not Play



Game 4: 4 points, 1-3 shooting (0-2 from 3)



Game 5: 3 points, 1-1 shooting (1-1 from 3), 2 rebounds



Final Stats: 7 points, 2-4 shooting (50%), 1-3 from 3 (33.3%), 2 rebounds

13. Alex Reese

Mar 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Alex Reese (65) reacts against the Indiana Pacers in the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reese was the biggest disappointment of Summer League.

Given his NBA and G League experience, there were expectations that he would provide stability for the roster. Instead, he struggled to make much of an impact despite receiving opportunitites.

Indiana needed more fron one of the roster's veterans.

Stats

Game 1: Did Not Play



Game 2: Did Not Play



Game 3: 2 points, 1-3 shooting (0-2 from 3), 1 rebound



Game 4: 5 points, 2-4 shooting (1-3 from 3)



Game 5: Did Not Play



Final Stats: 7 points, 3-7 shooting (42.8%), 1-5 from 3 (20%), 1 rebound

14. Jalen Warley

Jalen Warley walking to the Pacers summer league game. | Pacers.com

Warley didn't enter the rotation until Game 3 and never found much rhythm afterward.

The defensive instincts were evident on a handful of possessions, but offensively he appeared to press too often, finishing just 2-for-14 from the field.

There simply wasn't enough production to make a strong case for a larger opportunity.

Stats

Game 1: Did Not Play



Game 2: Did Not Play



Game 3: 4 points, 1-2 shooting, 3 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 block, 1 assist



Game 4: 2 points, 1-8 shooting (0-2 from 3), 3 rebounds



Game 5: 0 points, 0-4 shooting (0-1 from 3), 2 rebounds



Final Stats: 6 points, 2-14 shooting (14.2%), 0-3 from 3 (0%), 8 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 block, 1 assist

15. Kowacie Reeves Jr.

Kowacie Reeves Jr. heading to the game | Pacers.com

Reeves never received much of an opportunity, logging only 20 total minutes of action in Summer League play.

When he did play, he looked tentative and occasionally forced the action. Like Warley, it felt as though he was trying too hard to make an impression rather than allowing the game to come naturally.

Considering how long it took him to crack the rotation, it's difficult to see him earning another opportunity within the organization.

Stats

Game 1: Did Not Play



Game 2: Did Not Play



Game 3: Did Not Play



Game 4: 4 points, 1-3 shooting (0-2 from 3), 3 rebounds, 1 block



Game 5: 0 points, 0-3 shooting (0-1 from 3), 3 rebounds, 2 turnovers, 1 steal



Final Stats: 4 points, 1-6 shooting (16.6%), 0-3 from 3 (0%), 6 rebounds, 1 block, 1 steal, 2 turnovers

Final Thoughts

Apr 9, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Jalen Slawson (18) shoots a reverse layup against Brooklyn Nets guard Drake Powell (4) during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Outside of Slawson's emergence, Rienk Mast's surprising offensive polish and Yuki Kawamura's entertaining playmaking, this was one of the least compelling Summer League rosters Indiana has brought to Las Vegas in recent memory.

Without any projected NBA rotation players participating, the focus shifted entirely toward evaluating two-way candidates and potential G League additions. Slawson clearly strengthened his case to remain in the organization, Mast may have played his way onto Indiana's radar moving forward with their G League affiliate, and Smith proved that he is still a ways away from being ready for NBA action.

It will be worth monitoring what other players from this group will be given training camp deals for a chance to log minutes in preseason and an opportunity to grow with the Noblesville Boom.