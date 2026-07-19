Pacers Summer League Wrap Up: Evaluating Every Player on Indiana's Summer Roster
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The Indiana Pacers finished NBA Summer League with a 2-3 record, but the standings were never the point.
Summer League is about evaluating prospects, identifying developmental pieces and determining which players deserve an opportunity to continue with an organization. While Indiana didn't have a single player from its projected regular-season roster in Las Vegas, there were still plenty of individual storylines worth following.
Here's how every player on the Pacers' 15-man Summer League roster performed.
1. Jalen Slawson
Slawson entered Las Vegas as Indiana's featured player and largely lived up to the billing.
After an inefficient opening game, the 6-foot-9 forward settled in and became the team's most impactful player on both ends of the floor. His three-point shot remains inconsistent, but he repeatedly attacked the rim, generated quality offense and played with relentless energy. Defensively, he protected the basket well and routinely made hustle plays that don't always show up on the box score.
Slawson looked like the player most deserving of Indiana's final two-way contract. The only real concern is whether another team offers him a standard NBA deal. Because the Pacers are hard-capped at the first apron, they are unable to match a standard contract offer, even though Slawson is a restricted free agent. The only way Slawson is on the Pacers next season is if he agrees to a two-way contract.
Stats
Game 1: 15 points, 4-15 shooting (2-9 from 3), 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 5 blocks, 3 turnovers, 1 steal
Game 2: 26 points, 8-16 shooting (1-5 from 3), 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block, 1 steal, 2 turnovers
Game 3: 21 points, 6-13 shooting (1-4 from 3), 8 rebounds, 4 turnovers, 2 blocks, 1 assist
Game 4: 20 points, 6-12 shooting (2-5 from 3), 9 rebounds, 4 blocks, 3 assists, 6 turnovers
Game 5: 22 points, 8-15 shooting (3-8 from 3), 4 rebounds, 4 blocks, 3 assists, 3 turnovers, 1 steal
Final Stats: 104 points, 32-71 shooting (45%), 9-31 from 3 (29%), 32 rebounds, 13 assists, 16 blocks, 3 steals, 18 turnovers
2. Braden Smith
It was an uneven Summer League debut for Indiana's 38th overall pick.
Smith struggled to score efficiently, shooting just 26 percent from the field, but he also showcased the passing ability that made him one of college basketball's best floor generals. His seven assists per game highlighted his vision and feel for the game.
His lack of size and athleticism was noticeable against NBA-level athletes, particularly creating separation to get open looks and dealing with quicker and longer guards. Smith will likely spend significant time with the Boom as he learns the speed and physicality of the game.
There were flashes of why the Pacers drafted him, but he remains a long-term project. Compared to previous Pacers guards Kam Jones and RayJ Dennis, Smith's Summer League performance was less convincing.
Stats
Game 1: 5 points, 1-8 shooting (1-5 from 3), 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, 4 turnovers
Game 2: 16 points, 3-6 shooting (1-3 from 3), 5 assists, 2 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 turnover
Game 3: 0 points, 0-7 shooting (0-4 from 3), 9 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 turnovers
Game 4: 8 points, 3-6 shooting (2-2 from 3), 8 assists, 6 rebounds, 4 turnovers
Game 5: 5 points, 2-7 shooting (1-3 from 3), 9 assists, 3 rebounds, 3 turnovers, 1 steal
Final Stats: 34 points, 9-34 shooting (26.4%), 5-17 from 3 (29.4%), 35 assists, 22 rebounds, 8 steals, 14 turnovers
3. Taelon Peter
Peter quietly impoved as Summer League progressed.
He rarely forced the action, choosing his spots offensively (mostly with floor spacing and three-point shooting) while providing solid defense throughout the five games. His steady approach also made him easy to overlook compared to some of the roster's more aggressive socrers.
Indiana took a worthwhile swing selecting him late in last year's draft, and he showed noticeable growth from a year ago. Whether that growth is enough to earn one of the organization's remaining developmental spots is another question. I came away encouraged, but not convinced.
Stats
Game 1: 13 points, 4-8 shooting (3-7 from 3), 3 assists, 2 turnovers
Game 2: 6 points, 2-5 shooting (0-3 from 3), 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 turnovers, 1 steal
Game 3: 10 points, 4-7 shooting (2-5 from 3), 2 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 turnovers, 1 assist
Game 4: 9 points, 3-5 shooting (3-5 from 3), 1 assist, 1 steal, 1 turnover
Game 5: 14 points, 5-11 shooting (2-8 from 3), 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 4 turnovers
Final Stats: 52 points, 18-36 shooting (50%), 10-28 from 3 (35.7%), 8 assists, 8 rebounds, 6 steals, 11 turnovers
4. Rienk Mast
Mast may have been the biggest surprise for the Summer League Pacers.
The former Nebraska big man consistently made smart basketball plays. He knocked down perimeter shots, rebounded well, attacked closesouts and displayed excellent offensive processing throughout.
His defensive in the pick-and-roll had its issues, and he is not a rim protector, but the Pacers knew that when they brought him in. His offense is why they borught him in, but he looked far more polsihed than expected.
If Mast doesn't land a two-way roster spot with another team, the Paces should make him a priority to add to the Boom.
Stats
Game 1: 16 points, 6-12 shooting (1-6 from 3), 11 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 turnover
Game 2: 10 points, 4-12 shooting (2-7 from 3), 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 turnovers
Game 3: 23 points, 8-14 shooting (3-7 from 3), 10 rebounds, 1 block, 1 turnover
Game 4: Did Not Play
Game 5: 12 points, 5-10 shooting (2-4 from 3), 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 turnover
Final Stats: 61 points, 23-48 shooting (47.9%), 8-24 from 3 (33.3%), 36 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, 1 block, 6 turnovers
5. Yuki Kawamura
Kawamura quickly became one of the most entertaining players on the roster.
His speed with the ball and creative passing produced several highlight-reel assists. Few players manipulated defenses as well as he did, especially in transition.
However, there is no denying that his size remains an undeniable obstacle. At 5-foot-7, opposing offenses consistently targeted him defensively, and he struggled to score efficiently against bigger defenders. He failed to connect on his three-point shot more than once, going 1-13 in five games.
His previous NBA experience showed, but so did the physical limitations that continue to make earning a full-time NBA role difficult.
Stats
Game 1: 8 points, 3-5 shooting (0-2 from 3), 4 assists, 1 rebound, 1 turnover
Game 2: 12 points, 2-4 shooting (1-2 from 3), 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 turnovers
Game 3: 10 points, 2-8 shooting (0-4 from 3), 1 assist, 1 steal, 4 turnovers
Game 4: 6 points, 2-7 shooting (0-2 from 3), 4 assists
Game 5: 5 points, 2-8 shooting (0-3 from 3), 12 assists, 3 turnovers, 5 rebounds, 1 steal
Final Stats: 41 points, 11-32 shooting (34.3%), 1-13 from 3 (7.6%), 24 assists, 9 rebounds, 2 steals, 10 turnovers
6. Gabe McGlothan
McGlothan's Summer League looked a lot like his preseason play for the Pacers.
He rebounded well, knocked down a few perimeter shots and competed defensively, but his offensive efficiency remained inconsistent.
Indiana rewarded him with a hardship 10-day contract last season, though he never saw the floor. Right now, he still profiles as a productive G League player more than an NBA two-way candidate.
Stats
Game 1: 6 points, 2-5 shooting (0-1 from 3), 5 rebounds, 1 block
Game 2: 3 points 1-7 shooting (1-4 from 3), 2 rebounds
Game 3: 16 points, 3-4 shooting (2-2 from 3), 6 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 turnover
Game 4: 12 points, 4-9 shooting (2-5 from 3), 2 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 turnover
Game 5: 7 points, 3-7 shooting (0-3 from 3), 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 4 steals
Final Stats: 44 points, 13-32 shooting (40.6%), 5-15 from 3 (33.3%), 20 rebounds, 8 steals, 1 block, 1 assist, 2 turnovers
7. Keba Keita
Keita's athletic tools continue to stand out.
He's explosive around the rim, rebounds aggressively, blocks shots, throws down lobs and has terrific hands. While he is undersized for a traditional center, his athleticism was on full display.
His play this in Summer League makes him an intriguing developmental investment for the Pacers and Boom.
Stats
Game 1: 5 points, 2-2 shooting, 2 rebounds, 1 block
Game 2: 6 points, 2-2 shooting, 1 rebound, 1 assist, 1 turnover
Game 3: Did Not Play
Game 4: 10 points, 5-11 shooting, 5 rebounds, 3 blocks, 1 turnover
Game 5: 14 points, 6-7 shooting, 7 rebounds, 2 steals, 3 blocks
Final Stats: 35 points, 15-22 shooting (68.1%), 15 rebounds, 7 blocks, 2 steals, 1 assist, 2 turnovers
8. Taveion Kinsey
Kinsey exploded in the opener, knocking down four of his five three-point attempts, but never found his rhythm again, finishing hust 1-for-5 from deep the rest of the Summer League play.
He had a few solid moments off the bench but ultimately didn't separate himself from the rest of the roster.
Stats
Game 1: 16 points, 4-5 shooting (4-5 from 3), 1 rebound, 1 assist, 1 turnover
Game 2: 0 points, 1 rebound
Game 3: 7 points, 1-5 shooting (1-4 from 3), 2 assists, 1 rebound, 1 turnover
Game 4: 3 points, 1-3 shooting (0-1 from 3)
Game 5: Did Not Play
Final Stats: 26 points, 6-13 shooting (46.1%), 5-10 from 3 (50%), 3 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 turnovers
9. Cameron Hildreth
Hildreth didn't crack the regular rotation until later in Summer League, but he made the most of his opportunity.
Across two games, he shot 6-for-8 from the field, finishing with 20 points. Although it was a small sample size, it was a reminder how skilled of a guard he is. Hildreth should continue to get run as a primary rotation player with the Boom.
Stats
Game 1: Did Not Play
Game 2: Did Not Play
Game 3: Did Not Play
Game 4: 11 points, 3-3 shooting (2-2 from 3), 1 rebound, 1 assist, 1 steal, 1 turnover
Game 5: 9 points, 3-5 shooting (1-2 from 3), 1 steal, 2 turnovers
Final Stats: 20 points, 6-8 shooting (75%), 3-4 from 3 (75%), 2 steals, 1 rebound, 1 assist, 3 turnovers
10. Tamin Lipsey
Lipsey only appeared in two games, spending much of his time sharing the floor with Braden Smith.
That limited his opportunities as the primary ball handler, and he was mostly the fifth option in the starting five. This made his statistical production difficult to evaluate.
Indiana signed him to an Exhibt 10 contract immediately following the NBA Draft. This makes him a logical candidate to spend next season with the Boom.
Stats
Game 1: 4 points, 2-4 shooting (0-1 from 3), 4 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 turnover
Game 2: 3 points, 1-5 shooting (1-4 from 3), 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 turnover
Game 3: Did Not Play
Game 4: Did Not Play
Game 5: Did Not Play
Final Stats: 7 points, 3-9 shooting (33.3%), 1-5 from 3 (20%), 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 2 turnovers
11. Keion Brooks Jr.
Brooks opened Summer League with back-to-back 11 point performances before fading over the next two games.
His impact never matched what he provided in the G League last season, where he played a much larger role offensively.
Stats
Game 1: 11 points, 3-7 shooting (0-2 from 3), 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block, 1 turnover
Game 2: 11 points, 2-6 shooting (1-3 from 3), 4 rebounds, 3 turnovers
Game 3: 0 points, 0-3 shooting (0-3 from 3), 1 assist, 1 block, 1 turnover
Game 4: 4 points, 1-4 shooting (0-1 from 3), 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal
Game 5: Did Not Play
Final Stats: 26 points, 6-20 shooting (30%), 1-9 from 3 (11.1%), 12 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks, 1 steal, 5 turnovers
12. MJ Iraldi
Iraldi only appeared in the fianl two games, finishing 2-for-4 from the field and 1-for-3 from beyond the arc.
Nothing statistically jumped off the page, but he brought consistent energy and hustle in limited minutes.
Stats
Game 1: Did Not Play
Game 2: Did Not Play
Game 3: Did Not Play
Game 4: 4 points, 1-3 shooting (0-2 from 3)
Game 5: 3 points, 1-1 shooting (1-1 from 3), 2 rebounds
Final Stats: 7 points, 2-4 shooting (50%), 1-3 from 3 (33.3%), 2 rebounds
13. Alex Reese
Reese was the biggest disappointment of Summer League.
Given his NBA and G League experience, there were expectations that he would provide stability for the roster. Instead, he struggled to make much of an impact despite receiving opportunitites.
Indiana needed more fron one of the roster's veterans.
Stats
Game 1: Did Not Play
Game 2: Did Not Play
Game 3: 2 points, 1-3 shooting (0-2 from 3), 1 rebound
Game 4: 5 points, 2-4 shooting (1-3 from 3)
Game 5: Did Not Play
Final Stats: 7 points, 3-7 shooting (42.8%), 1-5 from 3 (20%), 1 rebound
14. Jalen Warley
Warley didn't enter the rotation until Game 3 and never found much rhythm afterward.
The defensive instincts were evident on a handful of possessions, but offensively he appeared to press too often, finishing just 2-for-14 from the field.
There simply wasn't enough production to make a strong case for a larger opportunity.
Stats
Game 1: Did Not Play
Game 2: Did Not Play
Game 3: 4 points, 1-2 shooting, 3 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 block, 1 assist
Game 4: 2 points, 1-8 shooting (0-2 from 3), 3 rebounds
Game 5: 0 points, 0-4 shooting (0-1 from 3), 2 rebounds
Final Stats: 6 points, 2-14 shooting (14.2%), 0-3 from 3 (0%), 8 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 block, 1 assist
15. Kowacie Reeves Jr.
Reeves never received much of an opportunity, logging only 20 total minutes of action in Summer League play.
When he did play, he looked tentative and occasionally forced the action. Like Warley, it felt as though he was trying too hard to make an impression rather than allowing the game to come naturally.
Considering how long it took him to crack the rotation, it's difficult to see him earning another opportunity within the organization.
Stats
Game 1: Did Not Play
Game 2: Did Not Play
Game 3: Did Not Play
Game 4: 4 points, 1-3 shooting (0-2 from 3), 3 rebounds, 1 block
Game 5: 0 points, 0-3 shooting (0-1 from 3), 3 rebounds, 2 turnovers, 1 steal
Final Stats: 4 points, 1-6 shooting (16.6%), 0-3 from 3 (0%), 6 rebounds, 1 block, 1 steal, 2 turnovers
Final Thoughts
Outside of Slawson's emergence, Rienk Mast's surprising offensive polish and Yuki Kawamura's entertaining playmaking, this was one of the least compelling Summer League rosters Indiana has brought to Las Vegas in recent memory.
Without any projected NBA rotation players participating, the focus shifted entirely toward evaluating two-way candidates and potential G League additions. Slawson clearly strengthened his case to remain in the organization, Mast may have played his way onto Indiana's radar moving forward with their G League affiliate, and Smith proved that he is still a ways away from being ready for NBA action.
It will be worth monitoring what other players from this group will be given training camp deals for a chance to log minutes in preseason and an opportunity to grow with the Noblesville Boom.
You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.
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I was born in Indianapolis, Indiana and I am the host and creator of Setting The Pace: A Pacers Podcast. I have been covering the team since 2015, and talking about them on the podcast since 2018. I have been a credentialed media member since 2023.Follow AlexGoldenNBA