When you look at the landscape of the Eastern Conference, one recurring trend has become impossible to ignore: people continue to overlook the Indiana Pacers.

That isn't news to anyone in Indiana, or Pacers fans across the world. Year after year, the national conversation tends to focus on the biggest markets and the splashiest offseason moves, while Indiana quietly gets pushed to the side. Then, when the Pacers make another deep postseason run, the same analysts who doubted them scramble to explain why they were wrong instead of simply admitting they underestimated a small-market team with a proven formula.

Every once in a while, though, someone looks beyond the headlines and recognizes what Indiana has built.

That's exactly what happened in CBS Sports' latest 'Too-Early NBA Power Rankings'.

In a refreshing change of pace, CBS Sports' Brad Botkin gave the Paces far more respect thatn they have been accustomed to receiving. In his rankings of all 30 NBA teams entering next seaosn, Botkin placed Indiana fourth overall -- and second in the Eastern Conference, trailing only the defending NBA champion New York Knicks.

For a franchise that has spent years fighting for national recognition, that's a significant statement.

Botkin's reasoning was straightforward. "This is a bet on Tyrese Haliburton."

It's difficult to argue with that logic.

Jun 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of game six of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One statistic continues to define Haliburton's impact: the Pacers have never lost a playoff series that he has finished. When healthy, Haliburton has consistently elevated Indiana on the biggest stage. He's a superstar point guard who makes everyone around him better, embraces pressure-filled moments, and has repeatedly proven himself to be one of the league's ultimate winning players.

That context is important after last season's disappointing finish.

Indiana posted the worst record in franchise history, but the record alone fails to tell the story. Injuries ravaged the roster throughout the season, forcing multiple key contributions to miss significant time. Once the postseason became mathematically unrealistic, the organization shifted its priorities towards player of development and maximizing its lottery position. Although the ping-pong balls ultimately pushed Indiana outside the top four, the final record never accurately reflected the caliber of the roster when health.

That's exactly why Botkin remains bullish on the Pacers.

Mar 15, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Indiana Pacers center Ivica Zubac (40) looks for a shot against Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner (3) in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As he noted, Indiana is essentially bringing back the core that reached the NBA Finals two seasons ago, with the notable departures of Myles Turner and Bennedict Mathurin. Botkin believes Turner has effectively "been replaced by an even better big man in Ivica Zubac," while acknowledging that "it will be interesting to see how the change in center spacing affects Indiana."

He was equally optimistic about free-agent addition Kelly Oubre Jr., writing that Oubre "will get all kinds of buckets by just running the floor."

Botkin followed that up with perhaps his strongest endorsement of Indiana's roster.

"The depth, wing force, defense, and point guard play should be elite."

That's a strong remonder of just how good this team can be.

Feb 8, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) drives to the basket against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Miami Heat, Philadelphia 7ers, and Toronto Raptors generated headlines with blockbuster additions, Indiana took a different approach. The Pacers didn't need to overhaul their roster because they already know what this group is capable of accomplishing. Their biggest off-season additions were health, continuity, and complementary veterans who strengthen already proven foundation.

Most preseason projections will probably label Indiana as a "sleeper" in the eastern conference or include them in a brief "don't forget about the Pacers" discussion. Few national analyst, however, are willing to rank them as the second-best team in the conference and the fourth-best team in basketball before this season even begins.

That's what makes Botkin's rankings stand out.

Yes, there are legitimate questions. How quickly will Halliburton return to full strength? How seamlessly will Zubac fit into Indiana offensive system? Can Kelly Oubre Jr. provide the secondary scoring punch the second unit needs?

Those are fair questions. But betting on this group isn't nearly as bold as many people believe.

Mar 29, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) in the second half against the Miami Heat at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pacers have an elite head coach in Rick Carlisle. They have one of the NBA premier floor generals and Halliburton. Pascal Siakam remains one of basketball's most underrated stars, capable of dominating games without dominating headlines. Surrounding them is a collection of experienced, versatile, unselfish role players who have already proven they can thrive together deep into the postseason.

The Eastern Conference undoubtedly became stronger this offseason. But so did Indiana.

The Pacers may never receive the same level of attention as the league's glamour franchises, but they've repeatedly shown they don't need national validation to compete for championships.

History suggests overlooking them is a mistake. And if the rest of the basketball world still hasn't learned that lesson, the Pacers will gladly remind everyone once again.