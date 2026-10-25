Ivica Zubac exits Pacers-Nets game with injury

In the first quarter of the Indiana Pacers game against the Brooklyn Nets, center Ivica Zubac rolled his ankle when stepping on his own teammate, Kelly Oubre Jr.

The Pacers big man was walking gingerly on the court and immediately went to the locker room to be evaluated once there was a stoppage on the court. Zubac left the floor with 4:57 left to play in the first quarter and the Pacers substituted Larry Nance Jr. in for him.

Later, the team announced that Zubac had a left ankle sprain and that his return to play was questionable. Jeremiah Johnson --sideline reporter for the Pacers Television broadcast on DAZN-- mentioned in the middle of the second quarter that Zubac was still in the locker room.

Jay Huff started the 3rd quarter for Zubac, and the team officially announced that he would not return to the game.

Oct 16, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Ivica Zubac (40) in the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zubac had scored just one basket in his short time on the floor but had dished out two beautiful assists. The team was a +6 with him on the floor and a -8 without him in the first quarter.

This injury is a disappointment for multiple reasons, but it was also the first game that the Pacers predicted starting five started the game together.

Injuries Piling Up

T.J. McConnell (right hamstring strain) and Ben Sheppard (left meniscus tear) are already sidelined with injuries making the Pacers depth weakened even more if Zubac is is unable to return.

Who Plays in Place of Zu?

Oct 16, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Jay Huff (32) shoots the ball while Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner (3) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Throughout the preseason and early into the regular season there has been no clear cut decision on who the backup to Zubac is. Against the New Orleans Pelicans it was Obi Toppin, versus the Dallas Mavericks Huff got the nod, and tonight when facing the Nets it was Nance.

These three players will get the majority of the minutes at the center spot with Zubac out, but the Pacers could also use Jalen Slawson as a small-ball center option. During the preseason we saw Slawson play in that role some, as well as the home opener against the Mavericks.

Next Game

Indiana has a game tomorrow evening against their division rival the Milwaukee Bucks and former center Myles Turner. This is their first of 15 back-to-backs of the season which makes Zubac's status something extremely important to monitor moving forward.

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