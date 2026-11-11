Wizards vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Nov. 11

Both the Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers are struggling and sit multiple games under .500 this season heading into Wednesday night’s matchup at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) remains out for the Pacers, and the team has struggled without him this season. Indy has won just two of its last 10 games, yet it is favored at home in this Eastern Conference battle.

The Wizards got off to a 4-3 start, but they’ve lost four games in a row and are just 22nd in the league in net rating through the first three weeks of the season.

AJ Dybantsa has played well in seven games, averaging over 16 points per night, but the Wizards are just 23rd in offensive rating and 24th in effective field goal percentage as a team this season.

Can Washington hang around against Pascal Siakam, Ivica Zubac and Co.?

Oddsmakers are expecting a close game, and I’m eyeing a player prop and a side as one of these two struggling teams will get back in the win column on Wednesday.

Wizards vs. Pacers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Wizards +3.5 (-114)

Pacers -3.5 (-106)

Moneyline

Wizards: +124

Pacers: -148

Total

227.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Wizards vs. Pacers How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 11

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

How to Watch (TV): MNMT, DAZN (IND), NBA League Pass

Wizards record: 4-7

Pacers record: 3-8

Wizards vs. Pacers Injury Reports

Wizards Injury Report

Reece Beekman – out

Jamir Watkins – out

Justin Champagnie – out

Tristan Vukcevic – out

Pacers Injury Report

Tyrese Haliburton – out

Johnny Furphy – out

Ben Sheppard – out

T.J. McConnell – questionable

Wizards vs. Pacers Best NBA Prop Bet

Wizards Best NBA Prop Bet

AJ Dybantsa OVER 17.5 Points (-113)

In today’s edition of our best NBA props for SI Betting , I explained why I’m backing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft:

Washington Wizards rookie A.J. Dybantsa is averaging 16.7 points per game through his first seven NBA games, he’s really started to find his footing as of late.

Dybantsa took on two tough defenses – OKC and Detroit – putting up 19 and 21 points in those matchups. The Wizards lost both games, but it’s pretty clear that the No. 1 overall pick is one of the team’s best options on the offensive end.

Now, he takes on an Indiana Pacers team that is 15th in defensive rating and just 20th in opponent points per game this season. Dybantsa has seen a ton of volume – averaging 13.9 shots per game – which should help him hover around his season average on Wednesday.

Even with Anthony Davis back, Dybantsa is worth a look after clearing this line in four of his first seven games.

Wizards vs. Pacers Prediction and Pick

A big part of Washington’s four-game skid has been the absence of Anthony Davis, who missed two of those losses before returning to drop 44 points against the Detroit Pistons earlier this week.

Davis has been by far the team;s best player in the 2026-27 season, and he should be able to make some noise against an Indiana defense that is just 15th in the league in defensive rating and 20th in opponent points per game.

The Pacers put up a fight in a close loss to Dallas on Monday, but this offense doesn’t have the same punch with Haliburton out of the lineup.

Indy is 0-2 against the spread when set as a home favorite this season, and it has a minus-3.3 net rating.

I don’t mind taking the points with the Wizards, even though they’re just 4-6 against the spread as underdogs. Washington should have a higher ceiling with Davis in the lineup, and the Pacers’ offense (21st in offensive rating) hasn’t been nearly good enough to trust to win by a wide margin this season.

Pick: Wizards +3.5 (-114 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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