Longtime NBA Veteran Slams Pacers Fans for Myles Turner Treatment
Former Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner was greeted with a video tribute for his first game back in Indiana after departing over the offseason in free agency.
He was also greeted by a chorus of boos, which followed him throughout the Bucks' 117-115 win over Indiana.
More news: Pacers Auditioned 2 Other Players Before Signing Mac McClung
The fans' reaction to Turner, who took a deal with the Bucks after he and the Pacers couldn't come to terms on a new contract, drew criticism from former NBA player Chandler Parsons.
"This is just kind of the dirty, gross part that kind of everyone goes through," Parsons said on FanDuel TV. "And it's a shame, because these dudes do leave it on the line. This dude did take a paycut, he did play through injury. He did all the things you would want as an organization and you still have the audacity to boo him when he comes back after going and getting his money.
"I hate it. I hate it when it's pretty much any player in any sport. It's not fair, but also it's part of the business and now you're on the enemy team."
More news: Pacers Forward Undergoing Surgery, Will Miss Majority of Season
Turner drew ire from Pacers fans online after his comments seemed to paint Indianapolis in a negative light.
"I'm in a city now that wants to celebrate me," Turner said before clarifying that his comments were aimed at the Pacers' front office instead of Pacers fans.
Regardless of intent, Turner and Pacers fans clearly have a sour relationship. The 7-footer came to the team as a 19-year-old rookie, buying into the culture of Indiana before finally making the team's first NBA Finals run since 2000.
For him, the boos invalidated years of hard work and taking team-friendly deals.
"It was disheartening, man. It was frustrating," Turner said after the game. "You give 10 years of your life, your blood, your sweat, your tears. You take pay cuts. You survive trade rumors. You try to do everything the right way, and then sometimes stuff shakes out. It is cool. I take it on the chin."
There are other ways Turner's first game in Indiana could have gone, as Parsons stated in his criticism of Pacers' fans.
"It should have been a standing ovation for someone that led to to Game 7 of the Finals," Parsons said. "You didn't want to pay him. [...] He should be pissed off, not the other way around."
More Pacers News
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.