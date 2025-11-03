Pacers Auditioned 2 Other Players Before Signing Mac McClung
Mac McClung's road to the NBA has always been bumpy.
The three-time Slam Dunk Contest champion, 26, has failed to latch on long-term with an NBA roster. But he's been spectacular in the NBA's developmental system, the G League, earning MVP honors just last year.
So the very-injured Indiana Pacers took a chance on the 6-foot-2 hyper-athlete with the regular season already underway, inking him to a two-year, $4.9 million minimum contract with a team option for the 2026-27 season.
More news: Myles Turner Was 'Shocked' by Pacers Offer in Free Agency
But McClung wasn't the only guard Indiana auditioned.
Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle recently appeared on 107.5 FM Indianapolis' "The Fan Morning Show" to discuss the club's disappointing season start after a Finals run (Indiana was winless at the time of this interview), among other topics.
When talk turned to McClung, Carlisle revealed that two other players tried out for a gig with Indiana.
"We had a workout yesterday with three guys, and he basically won the position. He did a great job in the workout," Carlisle said. "It's clear that he's at least in pretty good shape. He was practicing with the Chicago G League team [the Windy City Bulls], or getting ready to. He separated himself in the workout yesterday. Well he can score, he's a hard-playing guy. For all those things we did in the workout yesterday, he didn't dunk once."
When it comes to team needs, obviously healthy bodies are at the top of the list, but Carlisle also cited McClung's motor (key for his hard-driving offense) and positional versatility as being key attributes.
More news: Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton Provides New Injury Update on Himself
"We need a guy that has energy, [can] go hard, is healthy... and can play a couple of positions. He can play point, he can play off the ball, he's had some very good NBA games. Although, I think this is true, I believe this is the first NBA contract he's signed," Carlisle said. "I know he's been on a two-way with some clubs and gotten some NBA time as a two-way, but I don't believe he's ever... signed a... veteran player contract ever before this."
A Big Moment for Mac McClung
Carlisle is right. McClung has inked two-way deals, 10-day contracts and training camp agreements, but this Pacers deal represents a watershed moment in his career — an actual, standard NBA contract.
With up to eight Pacers possibly missing the action for the club's playoff rematch against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night, McClung seems likely to earn a significant opportunity for at least the next few weeks as players recover.
Across two games with the Pacers, McClung is averaging an encouraging 9.5 points on .412/.222/.750 shooting splits, 2.4 steals, 2.0 rebounds, 0.5 assists and 0.5 blocks in 15.8 minutes a night.
Latest Pacers News
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.