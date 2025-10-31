Pacers Forward Undergoing Surgery, Will Miss Majority of Season
The Indiana Pacers already entered the 2025-26 season with two-time All-NBA point guard Tyrese Haliburton — out for the year recovering from an Achilles tendon tear — or rim-rolling starting center Myles Turner — who defected to the Milwaukee Bucks.
Now, they're going to be without a third key player from their charmed 2024-25 run to the NBA Finals for most of the season.
Marc Stein of The Stein Line reports that reserve power forward Obi Toppin will be on the shelf through most of the year. Head coach Rick Carlisle has revealed, ahead of Indiana's first NBA Cup game on Friday night, that Toppin will undergo foot surgery and be unavailable until at least February.
The Pacers have been absolutely rocked by health issues all year, beyond just Haliburton and Toppin.
This story will be updated...