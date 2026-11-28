The Indiana Pacers (6-13) and Chicago Bulls (6-12) meet for the first of four matchups in 2026-2027. Last season, the Pacers won all four games against the Bulls.

The Pacers are 108-107 all-time in the regular season against the Bulls, including 72-37 at home and 36-70 on the road.

The Bulls listed Norman Powell and Noa Essengue as out, Josh Giddey as questionable and Jalen Smith as probable while the Pacers announced TJ McConnell will not play.

One key individual matchup will be the one between the two power forwards, Pascal Siakam, averaging 22.3 points, six rebounds, 3.6 assists, a steal and a block, against Matas Buzelis, who puts up 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

The Bulls are coming off a, 107-105 win over the Charlotte Hornets. The Pacers, on the other hand, are most recently coming off a, 111-87, loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

In that game, Jay Huff finished with 18 points while Andrew Nembhard contributed 14 points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal.

Game date, time and location: Saturday, Nov. 28, 8:00 p.m. EST, United Center, Chicago, Illinois

TV/Streaming: DAZN-IND, CBS4 (Indiana), Chicago Sports Network, CHSN App/CHSN.com (Chicago)

Radio: 93.5 FM, 107.5 FM (Indiana), 104.3 FM, 670 AM (Chicago)

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Pacers +2.5 (-118), Bulls -2.5 (-104)

Moneyline: Pacers +110, Bulls -130

Total points scored: 232.5 (over -110, under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle after loss to Philadelphia 76ers: "Look, it was it was a bad night for us and a great night for them, and the whole the whole thing started off with LeBron James hitting two hellacious shots out of the corner, like right up in our guy's grill when we when we're playing good defense. And so some nights, it's like that and I don't like the way this game went. I know we can play a lot better. I know we can compete a lot better, but it happened and it's over, and now we got to turn toward tomorrow."

PROJECTED STARTERS

PACERS

G Andrew Nembhard

G Aaron Nesmith

C Ivica Zubac

F Kelly Oubre

F Pascal Siakam

BULLS

G Josh Giddey

G Buddy Hield

C Jalen Smith

F Isaac Okoro

F Matas Buzelis

INJURY REPORT

PACERS

TJ McConnell: Out - Hamstring

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Hamstring

Ben Sheppard: Out - Knee

BULLS

Josh Giddey: Questionable - Ankle

Jalen Smith: Probable - Illness

Norman Powell: Out - Hamstring

Noa Essengue: Out - Thumb

Caleb Wilson: Out - Hand