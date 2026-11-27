The Philadelphia 76ers are looking to clinch West Group B and advance to the NBA Cup Quarterfinals when they take on the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.

Indiana has gotten off to a rough start this season, winning just six of 18 games while Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) remains injured. The Pacers are 20th in the league in net rating and are set as home dogs against LeBron James and the 76ers.

Philly has ruled out Jaylen Brown for this game and has Joel Embiid as questionable.

Still, the No. 1 team in the East continues to find ways to win, going 12-0 in clutch games, 11-1 against teams under .500 and 15-4 overall.

Can the Sixers keep things rolling in a key NBA Cup battle?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Friday’s Eastern Conference showdown.

76ers vs. Pacers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

76ers -3.5 (-108)

Pacers +3.5 (-112)

Moneyline

76ers: -170

Pacers: +142

Total

229.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

76ers vs. Pacers How to Watch

Date: Friday, Nov. 27

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

How to Watch (TV): DAZN (IND), NBC Sports Philadelphia

76ers record: 15-4

Pacers record: 6-12

76ers vs. Pacers Injury Reports

76ers Injury Report

Jaylen Brown – out

Joel Embiid – questionable

Ariel Hukporti – out

Pacers Injury Report

Tyrese Haliburton – out

Johnny Furphy – out

Ben Sheppard – out

T.J. McConnell – questionable

Kelly Oubre Jr. – questionable

Larry Nance Jr. – questionable

76ers vs. Pacers Best NBA Prop Bet

76ers Best NBA Prop Bet

LeBron James OVER 6.5 Rebounds (-128)

In today’s edition of our best NBA props for SI Betting , I shared why bettors should target James against this Indiana frontcourt:

Jaylen Brown is out and Joel Embiid is questionable for the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, putting LeBron James in a situation where he’s going to have to play a lot down low against the Indiana Pacers.

The bright side? The Pacers rank 29th in the league in rebound percentage and 28th in opponent rebounds per game. So, James, who is averaging 6.9 boards per game, should have a huge showing on the glass.

LeBron has seven or more rebounds in nine of his 15 games this season despite averaging just 10.4 rebound chances per game. This Indiana team has not been able to control the glass even with Ivica Zubac in the fold, and we could see James as a small-ball center if Embiid sits.

76ers vs. Pacers Prediction and Pick

Philadelphia has continuously won close games (12-0 in clutch games), and it has the best record in the Eastern Conference this season.

A win on Friday would likely put the 76ers in the NBA Cup Quarterfinals, and I think there’s a chance Embiid plays in this game after the entire league was off on Thursday.

The Pacers have been awful without Tyrese Haliburton, going 6-12 overall and ranking 20th in the league in net rating. The Sixers’ net rating isn’t awesome (12th in the NBA), but they have dominated teams under .500, going 11-1 this season.

I’ll simply take Philly to win outright rather than laying the 3.5 points with Embiid’s status still up in the air.

Pick: 76ers Moneyline (-170 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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